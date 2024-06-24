Antioch man among four arrested for organized retail theft in San Mateo

Source: San Mateo PD

Stole almost $10,000 worth of clothing; multi-agency effort

Jesus Santiago Olivarez arrested 20 other times since 2018

By San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo, CA – On June 20, 2024, at 1:56 p.m., San Mateo Police Department received a report of a theft that just occurred at Lululemon, located at the Hillsdale Shopping Center. The witness said three suspects grabbed numerous clothing, ran out of the store and into a waiting white Subaru Outback. The white car then quickly drove off toward Highway 101.

San Mateo Police officers responded to Lululemon to gather more information about the theft and learned the suspects stole almost $10,000 worth of clothing. At the same time the Organized Retail Theft Task Force, consisting of officers from the San Mateo, Daly City, and San Bruno Police Departments, started to search for the white Subaru that fled the scene of the crime. The task force found the car driving northbound on Highway 101 and followed the car into San Francisco. Officers attempted to stop the car, however the driver fled from police, driving in a reckless manner with disregard to the safety of other drivers and pedestrians in the area. Due to the dangerous and reckless manner the suspects were evading police, the pursuit of the suspects was stopped for the safety of the community.

With the help of San Francisco Police Department, the white Subaru was found abandoned a few blocks away. A short time later, all four suspects that were inside the vehicle were found. Stolen merchandise was found inside the car and with the suspects. Officers learned the white Subaru was reported stolen earlier in the day. The suspects, Jesus Olivarez, Campy Massutti, Sierra Mansanares, and Theodore Gore, were all arrested and later booked into San Mateo County Jail on various felony charges.

We need the community’s support in reporting crimes and being a good witness. If you witness a crime, contact police immediately. Try to remain as calm as possible and do your best to answer questions on the phone. Remember details such as the suspect’s appearance, clothing, any distinguishing features, and which direction they flee. Once the police arrive at the scene, cooperate fully, and provide the officers with all the information you have. Your observations can greatly assist law enforcement in their investigation.

ARRESTED: Jesus Santiago Olivarez, 31-year-old Antioch resident.

CHARGES: 490.4(a)(1) PC- Organized retail theft, 487(a) PC- Grand theft, 460(b) PC- Second degree burglary.

ARRESTED: Theodore Gore, 30-year-old San Francisco resident.

CHARGES: 2800.4 CVC- Evading a peace officer, 2800.2(a) CVC- Evading a peace officer with wanton disregard to public safety, 490.4(a)(1) PC- Organized retail theft, 496d(a) PC- Possess stolen vehicle, 10851(a) CVC- Take vehicle without owner’s consent, 487(a) PC- Grand theft, 460(b) PC- Second degree burglary.

ARRESTED: Sierra Mansanares, 27-year-old San Francisco resident.

CHARGES: 490.4(a)(1) PC- Organized retail theft, 487(a) PC- Grand theft, 460(b) PC- Second degree burglary, 11377(a) HS- Possession of a controlled substance.

ARRESTED: Camy Massutti, 32-year-old San Francisco resident.

CHARGES: 490.4(a)(1) PC- Organized retail theft, 487(a) PC- Grand theft, 460(b) PC- Second degree burglary, 11350(a) HS- Possession of a controlled substance.

According to localcrimenews.com, Olivarez has a history of 21 arrests dating back to 2018, including two other times this year in March and just last month, by agencies including Antioch PD, Pleasant Hill PD, Colma PD, Mountain View PD, San Mateo PD, Santa Clara PD, and Sheriff’s Departments in Riverside, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties, on gun and drug charges, and for shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, vehicle theft and receiving Stolen property – motor vehicle, battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel and falsely personating another in his or her private or official capacity.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



San Mateo org retail theft & agencies 06-20-24 SMPD

