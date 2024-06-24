Antioch adds two new officers, one new dispatcher to the force

New Antioch Police Officers Ryan Tryner (left) and Hunter Whitson were sworn in then new Dispatcher Sara Martin joined them later as they were given the Oath of Honor by Interim Chief Brian Addington on Monday, June 24, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

12 more in or heading to the academy

By Allen D. Payton

During a brief ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility Community Room on Monday, June 24, 2024, Interim Chief Brian Addington swore in two new officers, Hunter Whitson and Ryan Tryner and introduced the department’s newest dispatcher, Sara Martin. In attendance were family members, APD leaders and officers, District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock and Hans Ho of Neighborhood Watch.

Addington offered some inspirational words to the three additions and encouraging words to their families.

“Our communities depend on us more than ever to serve and protect,” the chief said. “Your job is to uphold justice and…individual rights. You meet the highest levels of professionalism and compassion.”

To the families he said, “Your continued love, support and encouragement are needed now more than ever.”

Addington then administered the oath of office to the new officers, followed by each one being pinned with their badge. He also shared a few details about each of the three and gave them the opportunity to share a few words.

Officer Whitson was congratulated by Chief Addington and pinned by fiancé and daughter.

Officer Hunter Whitson

Hunter was born and raised in the East Bay and graduated from Benicia High School. While in high school, he played and excelled in football all four years and won the section championship in both his junior and senior years. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2017 and spent his time as an 0311infantry rifleman. He was stationed on MCBH Hawaii to include deployments throughout the North Pacific. On his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and going out on the boat.

Fun fact: Hunter Was a part of RIMPAC, where 23 different countries come into the Pacific to get trained by the USMC and conduct joint operations.

Whitson was pinned by his finance while holding their baby who squealed to the delight of those in attendance

“This has been a huge accomplishment for me,” he shared. “I’m excited to join the Antioch Police Department.”

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” Whitson said while looking at his fiancé.

Officer Tryner was congratulated by Chief Addington and pinned by his father.

Officer Ryan Tryner

Ryan was born and raised in Antioch and currently still lives here. Prior to becoming a CSO, Ryan worked as a part time Parking Enforcement Officer. He also worked at Los Medanos College as a Police Aide. Ryan enjoys martial arts and was an instructor for a gym in Brentwood.

Fun fact: Ryan enjoys baseball and coaches a team in Brentwood.

He had his father pin the officer’s badge on him which was followed by a hug.

“Thank you everyone. I look forward to continuing my service in the Antioch Police Department,” Tryner said.

Dispatcher Sara Martin

Sara worked for Kaiser for 23 years as a surgical tech in the operating room. She also worked for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office for two years as a dispatcher and one-year records and warrants clerk.

Outside of work, Sara loves to hike with my dog Savy (more of a stroll now since she is 16). She also enjoys reading and watching her Nieces and Nephews play sports.

Fun Fact: Sara loves to follow the Niners and Giants to away games.

“I’m also excited and proud to be here,” Martin stated.

They were then administered the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor by Addington.

He said Sarah had already started in her new position and the two new officers will go through additional training then enter the FTO program.

Later, Addington shared that this brings the department to 75 sworn after recently losing three officers. That’s out of 115 in the budget approved by the city council.

He also said there are four cadets currently attending the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Academy eight more entering the academy at the beginning of July. Six will attend the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Academy and two will be at the Butte College Academy.



