For 7– to 12-year-olds

By CA State Parks

Do you think our six-legged neighbors are creepy or cool? Join us to take a closer look at the world of insects. Learn about fierce predators, plant munchers, and nectar sippers and how they get a meal. We’ll search for insects, play a game, and design our own imaginary insects.

Meet at Laurel Nook Picnic Area. June 29, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Park at the Diablo Overlook parking area next to Juniper Campground (see yellow circle on map below). There is a $10 per vehicle entry fee.



Mt Diablo State Park Map Juniper Campground





Junior Rangers Insects 06-29-24

