By Antioch Police Department

On Sunday, June 23rd at approximately 10:33 PM, officers were dispatched to the report of an auto versus pedestrian collision on Lone Tree Way near Black Diamond Drive. When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian, a 71-year-old male resident of Antioch, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the man did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that collided with the pedestrian remained on scene and cooperated in the investigation.

The preliminary investigation and witness statements revealed that the man was crossing Lone Tree Way, in the crosswalk, against the don’t walk signal when the collision occurred. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision and the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin.

The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Division is handling this investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Josh Egan at 925-204-1587 or jegan@antiochca.gov.