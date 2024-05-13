In Memoriam: Longtime East County resident, owner of Lucia’s Olive Oil, Monte Albers passes at 84

Monte Dean Albers, son of Robert Albers and Pauline Bloom Albers, was born on November 24, 1939, in Eugene, Oregon, died peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2024, in Brentwood, CA at the age of 84.

Monte attended the University of Oregon, lived an adventurous life, moving first to rural Idaho, then to Houston, Texas and settling finally in California. He went to work for United Airlines where he continued to work for the next 37 years.

Monte met his wife Lucia in San Francisco and together they built a house in Brentwood, California where they have lived since 1987.

He retired from United and dedicated his life to his olive ranch where he enjoyed taking care of the olive trees and producing virgin, kosher olive oil.

Monte will be remembered for his kindness and never-ending love of jokes. He is survived by his wife Lucia, his daughter Elizabeth (Alan); son Monte (Michael); grandchildren, Alan, Erick, Ryan, Scott, Stephanie, Joseph and Jackson, as well as daughters Debbie, Dianne and Darcey from a previous marriage and their children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Monte was also preceded in death by his sister Judy Albers.

A memorial service for Monte will be held at Higgins Chapel in Antioch, California on Thursday, May 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 am followed by a private interment.



Monte Dean Albers with dates

