Antioch Target store shoplifters arrested

One of the Target shoplifters arrested by Antioch Police and some of the merchandise stolen or attempted to be stolen on May 9, 2024. Photos: APD

Almost $1,700 of merchandise

By Antioch Police Department

Antioch police officers target would-be thieves in the Target store at 5769 Lone Tree Way. On May 9th, Officer Lara and worked with Loss Prevention Officers to arrest a man who has shoplifted several times from the store. The man stole video games and other merchandise worth nearly $1,000. Later that day, Officer Carpenter stopped another individual attempting to leave the store with more than $700 worth of merchandise.

We are proud of the collaboration between our officers and Loss Prevention to deter shoplifters. Would you like to join Officers Lara and Carpenter in keeping Antioch safe? Visit joinantiochpd.com to learn about our excellent pay, benefits, and hiring incentives. Together, we can make a difference.



Target shoplifter & stolen items 5-9-24 APD

