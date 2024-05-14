Travis Credit Union celebrates grand opening of new Antioch branch

Travis Credit Union CEO Kevin Miller and Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe hold the scissors to cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the new Hillcrest Branch Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024. Photo by Mike Gabrielson courtesy of Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

On Hillcrest Avenue, offers new community room

“We are very local…But we are able to provide national capabilities. We are glad to be in the Antioch community.” – TCU President & CEO Kevin Miller

By Allen D. Payton

The leadership of Travis Credit Union was joined by Antioch officials and Chamber leaders for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new branch on Hillcrest Avenue. It replaces the branch previously located in the Terraces Shopping Center on Lone Tree Way near Sylvia’s Country Kitchen. The event also celebrated the credit union’s twenty-year commitment to the city of Antioch.

Speakers included Travis Credit Union (TCU) President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Miller and Dena Rothmann, Managing Vice President, Retail & Branch Banking, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe who proclaimed May 14th to be “Travis Credit Union Day” in the City of Antioch; and Mike Gabrielson, Board President of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been a part of Antioch for 20 years and this new branch reinforces our commitment to the city, its local businesses and residents,” said Rothmann. “Our top priorities are providing an outstanding experience to our members and helping them achieve their financial goals.”

TCU’s new Antioch branch is located at 3500 Hillcrest Avenue. Photo by Allen D. Payton

“We have 23 branches, and this is the newest,” Miller shared. “TCU started by serving those who serve,” at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield. Federal legislation changed regulations from serving one group of people to a community which is defined more broadly as a county. Travis entered Contra Costa County when Metro 1 CU joined us.”

TCU now has 250,000 members in 12 counties and is the twelfth largest credit union in the state.

“We’ve been focusing on how we expand services in East County. Over the next several years we plan to expand further in the county,” he continued. “The team here, in Antioch, is very well known in the community and active in the Chamber. We are very local when it comes to the people who work here. But we are able to provide national capabilities. We’re glad to be in the Antioch community.”

“The democratization of technology has benefited the credit unions allowing us to be faster, provide better experiences and be competitive with the banks,” Miller explained. “People want a great physical environment, online environment and want someone to answer the phone when you call. It has required us to rethink what we do and how we do it and rewire the organization to make it better for the members.”

TCU President & CEO Kevin Miller presents the ceremonial check to Opportunity Junction CEO Brianna Robinson as Jennifer Victor, TCU’s VP of Branch Sales & Service looks on during the grand opening ceremony of the new Hillcrest Branch on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photo by Mike Gabrielson courtesy of Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

During the ceremony, a donation check from TCU for $10,000 to Opportunity Junction was presented by Miller to the organization’s CEO Brianna Robinson. The Antioch-based non-profit helps motivated Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security.

Certificates of Recognition were presented to Miller from the offices of Congressman John Garamendi and Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis.

Also, in attendance were Antioch Councilwomen Lori Ogorchock and Monica Wilson, and Antioch residents Marivel Branco, Hillcrest Branch Manager, Jennifer Victor, TCU’s VP of Branch Sales & Service and Tim Truesdale, Chair of TCU’s Supervisory Committee.

“We offer the community room at our new location for non-profit organizations to hold meetings, and for Travis to offer financial seminars and provide education to local individuals and businesses,” said Branco.

The new Hillcrest branch also features an innovative open concept layout meant to foster connection and meaningful financial conversations between the experienced staff and its members.

Besides checking and savings accounts they offer credit building, home and car loans, business credit cards, lines of credit, retirement planning and more.

“Stop by and see us to open an account and let us help you meet and achieve your financial needs and goals, today,” she added.

TCU celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Branch and 20 years serving the Antioch community. The community room can be seen in the back left corner inside the branch. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Victor, who has been with the credit union for 16 years and previously served as the Terrace Center Branch manager said, “TCU is excited to continue be a part of the Antioch community with our new branch facility. Our number one focus is to help residents be financially educated and sound.”

About the volunteer Supervisory Committee Truesdale shared, “If we were a bank, it would be an Audit Committee and we work with senior management and internal audit department, and outside auditors.”

About the new branch he said, “We’ve been working on that for the last three years. It was a lovely morning. You couldn’t ask for a better day to hold our grand opening and ribbon cutting.”

“The people at the branch came over from the Terrace Center branch on Lone Tree Way and can help members with financial services,” he continued. “I want to reiterate the fact of the community room for those who need a place to meet in town. That was a concern of our employees from before. We didn’t have to add that square footage but I’m glad we did to serve the community.”

To support financial success in the Antioch community, TCU is running two promotional offers. Members can invest in a special certificate available only in the new Antioch branch for 5.1% APY for nine months. Also available is a $350 free checking bonus for those who open their first Free Checking or Access Checking account and deposit at least $500 a month for three months into the account within 120 days of account opening through qualified direct deposit transactions.

The new branch is located at 3500 Hillcrest Avenue and joins its sister branch in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center in Antioch.

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2022, TCU was once again selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes. It has also earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award in recent years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. To learn more about TCU visit www.traviscu.org.



Travis CU Hillcrest Branch inside





Travis CU Hillcrest Branch outside





TCU check presentation to Oppty Junction





TCU ribbon cutting 5-14-24

