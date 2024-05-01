Antioch man arrested for DUI, causing multiple vehicle injury collision in Brentwood

While speeding on Balfour Road; bonded out of custody; police seek witnesses

By Lt. Miguel Aguiar, Brentwood Police Department

On April 30, 2024, at around 9:26 PM, Brentwood officers responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on westbound Balfour Road at McViking Way, between the two shopping centers along Fairview Way. Preliminary investigation revealed, the driver of a Chevy Silverado, identified as Zachary Alan Frances Rau, a 26-year-old male from Antioch, was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed, westbound Balfour Road before colliding with a Toyota RAV-4, driven by a 31-year-old male from Brentwood. The Toyota then collided with a Honda HR-V, driven by a 37-year-old male from Brentwood.

A passenger in Rau’s vehicle, a 26-year-old male from Antioch, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Toyota RAV-4 was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived on scene. He sustained major injuries and required extrication from the vehicle before being airlifted to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries and remains unstable.

The driver of the Honda HR-V was not injured.

Rau was treated a local hospital for minor injuries and subsequently arrested and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury.

The names of all others involved, and any additional information are being withheld at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Rau is white and as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, he had bonded out of custody.

Anyone with further information or if you witnessed the collision and have not already been interviewed, please contact the Brentwood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Brentwood PD News Release

