National Day of Prayer East County Prayer Breakfast Thursday, May 2

Deadline for tickets: Monday, April 29

Join in on the 73rd National Day of Prayer as prayers are offered for our nation, state, cities & communities, schools, churches, families & youth, homeless & others in need, military & veterans, first responders, hospitals & medical personnel and businesses.

Space is limited to the first 85 attendees. RSVP and purchase tickets for $32.50 which includes tax and tip, at eventbrite. No profit is being earned from the sale of tickets as all proceeds will be paid to the restaurant.



2024 East Co Prayer Breakfast flier eventbrite

