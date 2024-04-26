Luxury Brentwood home for sale

Open House Saturday, April 27

This large, beautiful home has 6 bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. One highly sought-after feature here is an en-suite (in-law) bedroom on the first floor. The kids can grab some blankets, popcorn, and get nice and cozy in the darkly painted theater room to immerse themselves into an amazing and safe movie experience! While, at the same time, you can escape to your primary suite for a relaxing experience as you soak in the large, jetted tub followed by a movie of your choice in your bedroom-sized retreat.

You will note the class and pride of ownership with upgraded cherry-wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets, 18 square marble tile foyer and kitchen floors, bordered by exquisite Venetian Mosaics, as well as the overall meticulous maintenance. The fireplace can be used by your choice of wood or gas. There are other great features like a water softener (owned), dual zone HVAC serviced annually by Champion, a finished/painted 3-car garage, a sink and cabinets the laundry room, and more! Nestled in the well-maintained Sterling Gate community, this beauty is very near walking trails, shopping, restaurants, and is in the Heritage High School district.

Very quiet inside!

