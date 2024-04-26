City of Antioch renovating Contra Loma Estates Park

Beginning Monday, April 29 – will include new dog park, restroom and more.

By City of Antioch

Exciting News for Antioch residents in the Sycamore area.

Get ready for a whole new level of fun and relaxation at Contra Loma Estates Park! The City of Antioch is gearing up for some major renovations, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share the details with you.

Starting Monday, April 29th, we’ll be rolling up our sleeves and diving into construction to give your beloved park a fresh new look! Here’s what’s in store:

A Pawsome Addition: Get tails wagging with the construction of a brand-new DOG PARK! Let your furry friends frolic and play in a safe and designated space just for them.

Convenience at Your Fingertips: We’re installing a much-needed RESTROOM facility for your comfort and convenience.

Light Up Your Path: Enjoy evening strolls with a newly LIGHTED WALKING PATH, perfect for soaking in the beauty of the park after sunset.

Fitness Fanatics Rejoice: Say hello to fantastic EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, helping you stay active and healthy while enjoying the great outdoors.

Game On: Shoot some hoops under the stars with upgraded LIGHTING for the basketball court!

And that’s just the beginning! With a host of other amenities in the pipeline, the future of Contra Loma Estates Park is brighter than ever before.

Please note: The park will be closed to the public during construction for everyone’s safety. Have questions or eager to learn more? Reach out to our Capital Improvements Department at (925) 779-7050 – we’re here to help!

Get ready to experience a whole new level of fun, relaxation, and community at Contra Loma Estates Park. Together, let’s make memories that last a lifetime!



Contra Loma Estates Park renovation

