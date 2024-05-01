Antioch residents to hold community meeting with mayor to present issues, concerns and possible solutions May 17

Follow-up to March meeting

By Deborah Hicks

As a follow-up to the productive, community meeting on March 28 to discuss and prioritize community needs, a group of Antioch residents will hold a meeting to present their proposed solutions to Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe on Friday, May 17, 2024.

We have been working hard identifying and prioritizing all the feedback we collected from our first meeting. We have compiled a list of issues, concerns and possible solutions we are ready to address with the mayor and city staff.

The meeting will be held at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park at 4703 Lone Tree Way from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you are a resident of Antioch, I am encouraging you to attend.

Please share the flyer with others. Thank you!



Conversation w Thorpe 5-17-24

