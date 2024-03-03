Wilson has large fundraising lead in 15th Assembly District race

Monica Wilson (Source: Wilson for Assembly campaign) and campaign finances in 2024 through Feb. 17th. Source: Cal-Access

By Allen D. Payton

According to the latest required campaign finance reports Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson has a commanding lead in fundraising over her three rivals in the 15th Assembly District race on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

The reports, known as Forms 460 and 497 on the California Secretary of State’s Cal-Access website, show Wilson has raised over $300,000 almost three times what her next closest rival, Contra Costa School Board Trustee Anamarie Avila Farias has, who raised a little over $108,000. Former County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff has raised close to $90,000 and Realtor Sonia Ledo, the only Republican in the race, has raised about $7,300.

In addition, as of Feb. 17th, their reports show Wilson’s campaign spent two-and-a-half times what her closest opponent did with $267,491.18 to Avila Farias’ $104,542.71, Mitchoff’s $75,757.72 and Ledo’s $16,260.33.

The most unique contribution was made to Wilson’s campaign from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC for $4,000.

Wilson Outpaces, Outraises, Outspends Opponents With Help From Unions & Attorneys

The reports for Wilson, who is serving as treasurer for her own campaign committee, show she has raised $129,068.64 last year, $203,555 total with $275 of non-monetary or what are referred to as in-kind contributions $203,280 in cash. In 2023 as of Feb.17 she raised $94,440.51 this year with $94,222.77 in cash contributions and $217.74 of in-kind contributions. Since then, according to several Form 497 Late Contribution Reports, Wilson’s campaign has received an additional $38,600 in contributions after Feb. 17 for a total of $306,091.18 in contributions to date, including $492.74 of in-kind contributions.

$11,000 from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local 549 PAC with $5,500 reserved for the general election;

$10,900 each from American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees-CA People Small Contributor Committee, California Nurses Association PAC (CNA-PAC) Small Contributor Committee, California State Council of Service Employees Small Contributor Committee, Service Employees International Union Local 1000 Candidate PAC Small Contributor Committee, Standing Committee on Political Education of the California Labor Federation AFL-CIO Small Contributor Committee, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC Small Contributor Committee, SEIU Local 2015 State PAC Small Contributor Committee, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California PAC Small Contributor Committee, Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributor Committee, and United Domestic Workers of America Action Fund Small Contributor Committee;

$10,500 from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 302 PAC Small Contributor Committee;

$5,500 each from Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104 Political Committee, Steamfitters U.A. Local 342 PAC, United Association No. 159 Consumer Protection Fund sponsored by Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 159, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – Council 57 PAC, California African American PAC, Consumer Attorneys of California PAC, affordable housing activist and former Planned Parenthood leader Karen Grove of Menlo Park, IBEW Local 551 PAC, Operating Engineers Local Union 3 Statewide PAC Small Contributor Committee, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) United Healthcare Workers West PAC Small Contributor Committee, IBEW Local 595 PAC Small Contributor Committee, IBEW PAC Educational Fund, and International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Political Action Together Legislative & Educational Committee (MPO) i.e. multipurpose organization;

$10,217 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 617 PAC;

$5,000 each from Corey Jackson for Assembly 2024, Faculty for our University’s Future, a committee sponsored by the California Faculty Association Small Contributor Committee, and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 Candidate PAC Small Contributor Committee;

$4,500 from IBEW Local Union 1245 PAC;

$4,000 from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC;

$3,000 each from California SMART (Sheet Metal Air Rail Transportation) TD (Transportation Division) (formerly United Transportation Union) PAC, Sprinkler Fitters Local 483 Legislative PAC and Bryan for Assembly 2024, and California-Nevada Conference of Operating Engineers PAC Small Contributor Committee;

$2,500 each from Ash Kalra for Assembly 2024, California Federation of Teachers COPE Small Contributor Committee, Cathryn Campbell of El Cerrito, a Berkeley Unified School District teacher, Electing Climate Champions Fund sponsored by California Environmental Voters, Lori Wilson for Assembly 2024, District Council of Iron Workers of the State of California and Vicinity PAC Small Contributor Committee, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas for Senate 2026, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 11 PAC Small Contributor Committee, and Republic Services LE03-AWIN Management Inc., United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council Candidate PAC Small Contributor Committee,

$2,417 from Progressive Era PAC, which works “to elect governing majorities of leaders in California committed to building a progressive era for people of color;”

$2,000 from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #6 Political Account Small Contributor Committee, political campaign consultant Melody Howe Weintraub of Lafayette, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 5 PAC, Marysville Central Labor Council PAC;

$1,600 from The California Women’s List PAC;

$1,500 each from DRIVE (International Brotherhood of Teamsters Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education) Committee, Sprinkler Fitters Local 483 Legislative PAC, United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council Candidate PAC Small Contributor Committee, and a variety of personal injury attorneys including: Altair Law, LLP in San Francisco, Baron & Budd, P.C. law firm of Dallas, TX, Gregory Bentley from Newport Beach of Bentley & More, LLP, Michael Bidart from Claremont, CA of Shernoff Bidart Echeverria Bentley, LLP, Elizabeth Cabraser from from Sebastopol of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Brian Chase from Newport Beach of Bisnar, Chase Trial Lawyers, LLP, Cotchett, Pitre, & McCarthy, LLP of Burlingame, Dreyer, Babich, Buccola, Wood, & Campora, LLP of Sacramento, Don Ernst of the Ernst Law Group in San Luis Obispo, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP of El Segundo, Knight Law Group of Los Angeles, Law Offices of Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger of San Francisco, McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP of Los Angeles, Panish, Shea, Boyle, Ravipudi, LLP of Los Angeles, Rizio Lipinsky Law Firm of Santa Ana, Robinson Calcagnie, Inc. of Newport Beach, Singleton Schreiber, LLP of San Diego, Mickel Arias of Arias, Sanguinetti, Wang & Torrijos, LLP in Los Angeles, and Elizabeth A. Carazolez from San Diego, Director of Management of Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP;

$1,000 each from former Assemblywoman Joan Buchanan, Melony Wilson, Controller for advertising agency LIDA NY, LLP of New York, Terrance Wilson of Brentwood, National Union of Healthcare Workers Candidate Committee for Quality Patient Care and Union Democracy, Gipson for Assembly 2024, Black Elected Officials of the East Bay PAC, and Dallas Fowler of Los Angeles, a business development and political consultant;

$750 from Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton; and

$500 each from International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators, Allied Workers Local 16, AFL-CIO PAC, Teamsters Local Union No. 315 PAC, and UA Local No. 228 Building Corporation PAC Small Contributor Committee of Marysville.

Wilson also received $600 from former City of Antioch public information officer Rolando Bonilla, and contributions of $200 from Antioch resident Devin Williams and $100 each from Antioch residents Harry Thurston and Leslie May, all of whom the councilwoman recently voted to appoint to the City’s new Police Oversight Commission. Wilson also received $100 contributions from fellow Antioch Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, Antioch School Board Trustee Jaguanana Lathan and Brentwood Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza.

As of Feb. 17th, Wilson’s campaign had spent $267,491.18, with no outstanding debts and had $51,077.94 cash on hand.

Anamarie Avila Farias (Source: Avila Farias for Assembly) and her campaign finances for 2024 through Feb. 17th. Source: Cal-Access

Avila Farias Files Financial Forms, Funded by Faculty, Firefighters, Cops, Casino Indian Tribes & Healthcare Workers

The list of Assembly District 15 candidates on the Cal-Access website, as of Sunday, Feb. 3, 2024, incorrectly shows Avila Faria’s name not highlighted to access her campaign financial information and reports.

In spite of the fact that Avila Farias’ name is not highlighted on the State Assembly candidates page of the Cal-Access website, making it appear that her campaign failed to file the required financial forms, a search of her name on that website reveals she has.

Avila Farias’ campaign raised $48,195.23 last year, $50,598 as of Feb. 17th and an additional $9,500 since then, for a total of $108,293.23 with just $43 of in-kind contributions. Her largest contributions were:

$12,900 from Peace Officers Research Association PORAC PAC

$10,900 from California Teachers Association For Better Citizenship;

$5,500 each from Western Manufactured Housing Committee PAC, California Professional Firefighters PAC, PACE of CA School Employees Association, California Latino PAC and Pechanga Band of Indians, owners of a Southern California casino, and Housing Contractors of CA PAC;

$5,000 from redistricting lawyers Shenkman & Hughes PC of Malibu, CA;

$4,000 from International Association of Fire Fights Local 1230 PAC;

$2,500 each from California Federation of Teachers COPE, Cal Fire Local 2881 SCC, Morongo Band of Mission Indians owners of another Southern California casino, and Bianca Rubio for Assembly 2024;

$2,000 each from California Financial Services Association PAC, Construction Employers’ Association PAC and California Nations Indian Gaming Assoc.

$1,500 from Eli Lily and Company PAC;

$1,324.23 from Yazmin Llamas-Morales from Martinez of Allied Mortgage Group Finance;

$1,000 each from National Union of Healthcare Workers, Manuel G. Avila & Domitila Avila Trust of Martinez, Blanca Pacheco for Assembly 2024, James Cervantes of Lafayette, Assemblymember David Alvarez of San Diego, and real estate developer William Schrader, Jr. of Alamo, owner of The Austin Group LLC.

Her Form 460 report ending Feb. 17th shows Avila Farias spent $77,848.32 this year for a total of $104,542.71 during the campaign, had $41,215.02 in accrued expenses and an ending cash balance of $49,051.87.

Karen Mitchoff (Source: Mitchoff for Assembly) and her campaign finances for 2024 as of Feb. 17, 2024. Source: Cal-Access.

Mitchoff Backed by Big Oil, Business, Beer & Builders

Mitchoff raised $68,769 in 2023 and as of Feb. 17 has raised $23,399 this year for a total of $92,168 of which $3,063 were non-monetary contributions. Her largest contributions were:

$5,500 each from Chevron Policy Government & Public Affairs, Phillips 66, PBF Holding Company LLC (Betsy Brien) of Parsippany, New Jersey, which owns the Martinez Refinery, Western States Petroleum Association California PAC, Walmart, Inc., Yasef Pinson of Yasef Pinson Real Estate in Los Angeles, and Devora Pinson, Executive Office Manager of Boardwalk West Financial Services, also in Los Angeles;

$5,000 each from California Family Beer Distributors Association PAC, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its Subsidiaries/Affiliates, Build Jobs PAC, Sponsored by the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area, Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) PAC and MDRR’s owner, Sil Garaventa;

$4,000 from American Property Casualty Insurance Association California PAC;

$3,000 from the California Building Industry Association PAC;

$2,500 from Concerned Americans for Responsible Government, Sponsored by the California Trucking Association (CARGO PAC);

$1,500 each from California Permanente Medical Groups PAC and Walnut Creek-based retail developer Brian Hirarara;

$1,000 each from former Antioch Mayor Donald Freitas, Joseph Garaventa, Sil’s brother, John McPeak, former County Supervisor Sunne McPeak’s husband, and Sheila Stokley, Property Manager of Stokley Properties in Pleasant Hill and Zell & Associates of Point Richmond.

Mitchoff’s campaign also received in-kind contributions of $1,800 from Brandon C. Bjerke, a Legislative Analyst for the California State Assembly, for website design and maintenance, as well as $1,164 from lawyer Patricia Curtin of Lafayette for fundraiser event costs.

As of Feb. 17th, Mitchoff’s campaign committee had spent $50,205.74 this year for a total of $75,757.72 during the campaign, had no outstanding debts and an ending cash balance of $17,185.74.

Sonia Ledo (Source: Ledo for Assembly) and her campaign finances for 2024 through Feb. 17, 2024. Source: Cal-Access

Ledo Lends Herself, Raises Least

Ledo’s campaign finance reports show she has raised $1,655.88 in 2023 and $5,664 in 2024 as of Feb. 17 for a total of $7,319.88 of which $99 was non-monetary contributions.

Besides herself, Ledo’s largest contribution was from the BART Police Officers Association for $2,000. As of Feb. 17th, her campaign had outstanding debts of $7,315.26 most of which is owed to herself for the filing fee for her candidate’s statement and the balance is owed to a Christos Moulis of Concord for Ledo’s filing fee. Her campaign had spent a total of $16,260.33 and an ending cash balance of $5,898.19.

The top two candidates in the primary election will face off in the November general election to replace outgoing Assemblyman Tim Grayson who is running for the 9th State Senate District instead.



