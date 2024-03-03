Go for the Gold Banquet Park Middle School PTSA fundraiser March 15

Get ready for a night filled with fun, food, and friends at the Go for the Gold Park Middle School PTSA Banquet! Join us Friday, March 15 from 5 to 9 PM at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch.

It’s going to be an event to remember! Join us for a fabulous evening where we’ll celebrate, dine and have a blast together!

Come and celebrate with us as we recognize the hard work and dedication of our amazing PTSA members. Enjoy a delicious meal, engaging activities, and exciting surprises. This is your chance to connect with other parents, teachers, and students in our community. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to celebrate and support our school. See you there! Must be 21 years of age and up.

Tickets are $40 and available at Eventbrite.

Veterans of Foreign Wars is located at 815 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch.



PMS PTSA 3-15-24

