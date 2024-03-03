JR Wilson, Mary Rocha named Antioch’s 2023 Citizens of the Year

Antioch 2023 Citizens of the Year – Most Impact Gerald JR Wilson (Antioch Herald file photo) and Lifetime Achievement Mary Rocha. Photo source: AUSD

In the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards; to be honored along with Businesses, Youth and Non-Profit of the Year during March 22 Gala

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the annual awards, and local veterans leader Gerald “JR” Wilson was named the 2023 Citizen of the Year for Most Impact and Antioch School Board Trustee and former Mayor of Antioch Mary Rocha was named Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement.

In addition, Service Pros Plumbers was named Small Business of the Year, Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring was named Large Business of the Year and Soroptimist International of Antioch was named Non-Profit of the Year. As previously reported, Antioch High School junior, Fifita Grewe was named Youth of the Year.

Citizen of the year – Most Impact Gerald “JR” Wilson

With a background in the US Army, Gerald “JR” Wilson has been a strong presence in Antioch, advocating for the well-being of local residents. His dedication shines through in his work with veterans, helping them access the benefits they deserve. Through his organization, DVG, he has made a significant impact on the community, improving the lives of many individuals. Stand Down on the Delta organized by JR Wilson’s unwavering commitment to serving others is truly commendable.

Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Mary Rocha

Mary, a resident of Antioch for many years, has dedicated over 50 years to serving the public. She made history as the first Latina Mayor of Antioch and currently serves on the school board. Mary is deeply committed to improving the lives of children and frequently volunteers to read to first graders. Additionally, she holds a special place in her heart for honoring veterans. She is one of the founding members for the Luminary Lighting project honoring members who have passed in active duty from East Contra Costa County. Friends describe Mary as Shakespeare quoted, “Some people are born great, some achieve great, and some have greatness thrust upon them”, this is Mary in all three situations. Mary has a deep wealth of political experience but at her core, she is all about serving our community.

Each of the winners will be honored at the Chamber’s annual Gala on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Tickets are $80 each or $640 for a reserved table of eight, and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.antiochchamber.com.



