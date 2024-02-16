Antioch High student named Youth of the Year

Fifita Grewe was named 2023 Youth of the Year by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Antioch High School

Student Body President Fifita Grewe

By Allen D. Payton

In a post on the Antioch High School Facebook page on Friday, February 16, 2024, reads, “We’re excited and proud that Fifita Grewe has been named Youth of the Year for the City of Antioch. The junior is student body president and is a four-sport athlete. Fifita was chosen was for a long list of reasons but at the top is her drive to lead Antioch High, increase school spirit and help others on campus. Fifita will be celebrated, along with other city winners, on March 22 at Lone Tree Golf.”

UPDATE: Fifita is a junior at Antioch High and is the current student body president. Historically, this position is held by a senior but Fifita, showcasing her selflessness and determination, has been successful in receiving this position as a Junior. She excels in four sports and with her standout quality lies in her ability to enhance any team she joins. Through her passion, hard work, and charisma, she stands out as a remarkable student. Her dream is to study kinesiology and build a career in sports medicine.

Each of the winners, including the Citizens, Businesses and Non-Profit of the Year, will be honored at the Chamber’s annual Gala on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. For more information visit the Chamber’s website at www.antiochchamber.com.



