Antioch Library closed due to dangerous incidents until further notice

Prewett Library in the Antioch Community Center remains open

UPDATE: “I am shocked…” – Hernandez-Thorpe in letter to county administrator

Library working to add additional security guard in parking lot, repair security fence

Closed “after repeated dangerous incidents over the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff.” – Brooke Converse, PIO, CCC Library

County Board of Supervisors consulted before closure; city manager informed Friday afternoon; acting police chief says no communication with library, not notified of closure until Friday night

By Allen D. Payton

According to a post on the Facebook page Friday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2024, the Antioch Library is closed until further notice but without explanation. In a Friday post on the Contra Costa County Library website the closure was announced and provided additional details. It reads:

Antioch Library Closed Until Further Notice

“Beginning Saturday, February 17, 2024, the Antioch Library will be closed until further notice.

The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff.

During the closure, the Library will be working to implement further security measures so we can reopen as soon as possible. These will take some time to complete, and we do not have an estimated date for reopening. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.

HOLDS

If you have questions about library materials on hold, please contact us.

RETURNS

The book drop will be closed. Please return books to the Prewett Library, Pittsburg Library, or any other Contra Costa County Library. You may also hold onto your returns until after the Antioch Library reopens. The Library will automatically extend the due dates on your materials.

We apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience but the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority.”

In addition, all Contra Costa County Libraries will be closed February 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

All five councilmembers were asked if they had been in contact with either the Antioch or county librarians about the situation. In addition, Acting Police Chief Joe Vigil and the APD media relations officers were asked what is being done to work with the library to increase safety. Finally, a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Library was asked for more details on what is being done and if they will be hiring private security to supplement the Antioch Police efforts, since the department is currently depleted of active sworn officers.

UPDATE 1: Mayor Responds by Sending Letter to County Administrator, Says No One in City Informed

In a Friday night letter to County Administrator Monica Nino, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe wrote:

“Dear Administator [sic] Nino:

As mayor of the City of Antioch, I am writing to express my concern regarding the recent closure of the Antioch Branch of the Contra Costa County Library. To say that I am shocked at the overnight closure of the library is an understatement, given that at no point were Antioch residents given warning of this possibility.

I am even more concerned about the reasons for the Library’s closing, specifically safety concerns. According to our city administration, no one in the City of Antioch, including the police chief, was informed of any safety concerns by Contra Costa County regarding the library.

While I recognized that the County is responsible for the safety and security of the Antioch Library and not the city of Antioch, we would have been more than willing to work with the county regarding any safety concerns at the library, considering it serves so many Antioch residents.

In the past, when the County sought funding from the City of Antioch to increase the Library’s business hours and serve as a warming center, my colleagues and I were more than willing to support the County’s request.

On behalf of the 120,000+ residents of Antioch, I am asking that you work with the City of Antioch to find a resolution that works for our residents. Thank you in advance for your time.

Respectfully,

Lamar A. Hernandez-Thorpe”

Library Working to Add Additional Security Guard in Parking Lot, Repair Security Fence

In addition, Contra Costa County Library Public Information Officer Brooke Converse responded, “The Contra Costa County Library has made the difficult decision to close the Antioch Library after repeated dangerous incidents over the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff.

Only the Antioch Library on East 18th is closed. The Prewett Library at the Antioch Community Center remains open.

The Library is working to add an additional security guard who will be stationed in the parking lot of the building. There is already a security guard inside the Antioch Library every day it is open. The Library will also be working with Contra Costa Public Works to expedite the repair and reinforcement of the Library’s security fence and the replacement of its security camera system.

We currently have a security guard at the Antioch Library every day the library is open, but we will need to amend the contract to add an additional security guard to patrol the parking lot and grounds of the library.

The Antioch Library is county-owned and operated, and the County Board of Supervisors was consulted before the closure. We have communicated with the city about the announcement and will continue to keep the city apprised of the progress to reopen.

The decision to close a library never comes lightly and though we understand the closure impacts the community, we would encourage Antioch residents to visit the Prewett Library at the Antioch Community Center.”

Additional questions asking Converse for details on the incidents and if any of the Antioch officials were contacted prior to closing the library.

She responded, “Some of the types of incidents that led up to this decision include:

Theft and damage to patron and staff property

Repeated vandalism of library property including multiple incidents involving things being set on fire

Threats to staff and security

Drug activity and drug use in the library and on library property

Sexual intercourse inside and outside the library in full view of patrons and staff

Bullet casings on library property

The city manager was notified about the closure yesterday afternoon.”

Supervisors Federal Glover, whose district includes the location of the library, and Diane Burgis, who represents the other portion of Antioch, were asked if either of them or anyone at the county contacted the Antioch mayor, city manager or police chief before making the decision.

UPDATE 2: According to Contra Costa County Library PIO Brooke Converse, “The Antioch Library will reopen for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.” (See related article)

UPDATE 3: On Monday morning, Feb. 19, Acting Antioch Police Chief Joe Vigil responded, “We have had no communications with the library, and I was not notified of any issues until late Friday night.”

