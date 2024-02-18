Antioch Library to reopen on Tuesday, February 20

All Contra Costa County Libraries will be closed February 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

By Brooke Converse, PIO, Contra Costa County Library

The Antioch Library will reopen for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The Contra Costa County Library announced the temporary closure of the Antioch Library on February 16, citing repeated dangerous incidents over the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff. (See related article)

After consultation with the County Administrators Office and County Counsel, the Library was able to negotiate an emergency contract to provide a private armed security guard and patrol car to monitor the parking lot and library property. The Library already has a private security officer inside the branch during all library open hours.

“The Library will also be working with Contra Costa Public Works to repair and reinforce the security fence and to upgrade the security camera system,” said County Librarian Alison McKee. “The Library will be in close contact with the City of Antioch about how they can best support the safety of library patrons, staff and the surrounding neighborhood.”

Library services at the Antioch Library, including holds and the book drop, will be available beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

The safety of patrons and staff will continue to be a top priority for the Library.

Hours

To see the regular hours for the Antioch Library at 501 W. 18th Street click, here and for the Prewett Library in the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way, click, here.

The Antioch Library on W. 18th Street. Photo: CCC Library

About the Antioch Library

The staff at Antioch Library welcomes you. Our 11,000 square foot space houses a large collection of materials selected with the Antioch community in mind. New materials arrive just about every week and whether you are searching for a bestseller or classic work, popular DVD, or audiobook to ease the daily commute, you’re likely to find it here. Exciting programs abound for all ages and are sponsored by the Friends of the Antioch Library. Local history resources and a growing Spanish language collection round out the collection. Additionally, Project Second Chance staff and volunteers are ready to assist with adult literacy needs. Free access to the internet delivered through our network of new computers satisfies any number of information searches.

The Prewett Library is located inside the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park on Lone Tree Way. Photo: CCC Library

About the Prewett Library

Opened in January 2011, the Prewett Library is located within the Antioch Community Center. Prewett is an “express library” where customers can pick up their requested materials as well as browse through nearly 9,000 items including bestsellers, teen books, magazines, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and materials for children. The library offers free Wi-Fi, has one Early Literacy workstation for children and is adjacent to the Antioch Community Center’s technology lab which houses 25 computers.



Prewett Library CCCLibrary





Antioch Library by CCCLibrary





Antioch Library to reopen Feb 20

