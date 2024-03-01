PAC opposing Wilson in Assembly District 15 race spends over $214K to defeat her

The Leadership for California: East Bay Committee financial disclosure reports show expenditures for three mailers against Monica Wilson in the Assembly District 15 race and two mailers supporting Tim Grayson in the State Senate District 9 race. Source: Cal-Access

Same PAC supporting Grayson in Senate District 9 race

By Allen D. Payton

So far, a political action committee named “Leadership for California: East Bay Committee, Sponsored by Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy” has spent $214,162 to oppose Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson in her campaign for the State Assembly District 15 seat.

To date the PAC has paid for six mailers against Wilson between Feb. 7th to 15th, ranging in cost from $35,242 to $77,492. According to the PAC’s Form 460 financial disclosure report from Jan. 1 thru Feb. 17, 2024, there are two mailers that had yet to be mailed. Most likely they have been by now.

The Leadership for California East Bay Committe Form 460 report dated Feb. 17, 2024, shows expenditures for polling, research and a mailer against Wilson. Source: Cal-Access

According to Cal-Access, the California Secretary of State’s political campaign finance website, the PAC raised $333,392.50 as of Feb. 17, including:

$260,000 from Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy ID# 1275549

$49,000 from American Beverage Association California PAC

$10,000 from Keeping Californians Working, a Coalition of Insurance Agents, Technology, Energy, and Health Care Providers

$14,392.50 as an in-kind non-monetary contribution by Brighter Future for All ID# 1463665 for polling and research.

The Leadership for CA East Bay Committe Form 496 report dated Feb. 22, 2024, shows expenditures for another mailer against Wilson. Source: Cal-Access

Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy Supported By Medical, Business Interests

According to Cal-Access, contributors to The Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy PAC include the California Medical Association PAC, Target, Dart Container, Cooperative of American Physicians State PAC, Californians Allied for Patient Protection PAC, California Cable Telecommunications Association, Davita, Lyft, Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) PAC, Fresenius Medical Care, In-N-Out Burgers, California Real Estate PAC, Chevron, PG&E, Walmart, Chime Financial, Inc., Anheuser-Busch Companies, McDonald’s Corporation and California Bankers Association State PAC.

The Leadership for CA East Bay Committe Form 496 report dated Feb. 28, 2024, shows expenditures for a third mailer. Source: Cal-Access

Same East Bay PAC is Supporting Grayson for Senate

The same Leadership for California: East Bay Committee PAC also spent $72,350 on two mailers supporting Assemblyman Tim Grayson, for whose seat Wilson is seaking, in his campaign for State Senate District 9.

Wilson is facing three opponents in the race for Assembly District 15, including two fellow Democrats, County Board of Education Trustee Anamarie Avila Farias and former County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, and one Republican, Realtor Sonia Ledo. The election is next Tuesday, March 5th and the top two vote-getters will face off in the November general election.



Leadership for CA East Bay Comte v Wilson Form 496 2-28-24





Leadership for CA East Bay Comte v Wilson Form 496 2-22-24





Leadership for CA East Bay Comte Expenditures v Wilson 0101-021724





PAC expenditures opposing Wilson supporting Grayson header

