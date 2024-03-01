Leap Year baby born at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center

Blake Harper Trujillo with dad, Timothy and mom, Josephine Trujillo born Feb. 29, 2024, at Kaiser Antioch Medical Center. Photo: Kaiser Permanente

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Pittsburg mother-to-be Josephine Trujillo had a big surprise Wednesday night – she went into labor! What began as a trip to see a midwife at the Kaiser Permanente Delta Fair Medical Offices ended at the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center. A few hours later – at precisely 12:04 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, – Josephine gave birth to baby Blake Harper. The adorable baby with lots of hair and steel blue eyes is one of the Bay Area’s first 2024 Leap Year babies.

Proud dad Timothy Trujillo, a project manager at the Worley Group, said the little bundle of joy weighed in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches.

“It feels surreal but excellent,” he said.

Josephine, a middle school science teacher at Edna Brewer Middle School in Oakland, said everything happened so fast once she went into labor.

“Our due date was February 27, but it was still a surprise,” she said. “Our care at Kaiser Permanente was amazing – they made it easy. Everyone was on top of it. ‘We’ve been calling him our ‘little chonker’ and we’re just ecstatic.”

“Congratulations to the Trujillo family on the birth of baby Blake,” said Pam Galley, Kaiser Permanente senior vice president and area manager for the Diablo Service Area. “Our health care team at the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center welcomed a very special Leap Year baby today, and we wish his family all the best.”



Blake Harper Trujillo & with dad & mom born 2-29-24

