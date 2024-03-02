SNAP food replacement due to widespread power outages during strong winter storm in California announced

By Julie Yee, Public Affairs Specialist, Western Regional Office, Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday, March 1, 2024, that households impacted by widespread power outages that started on February 4th as the result of a strong winter storm in California could be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/CalFresh benefits. This is one of many recent steps USDA has taken to ensure California residents in need have food to eat.

Rather than require SNAP households to report food losses individually, USDA allowed the State of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents of certain zip codes who lost food as a result of the power outages and winter storm. The waiver applies to specified zip codes from 27 counties. More details will be made available through the California Department of Social Services (CDSS).

SNAP participants in areas hardest hit by the power outages may have a portion of their February benefits replaced. SNAP recipients residing in other affected areas may request replacement benefits by filing an affidavit with the local office attesting to disaster-related loss.

Additionally, USDA has approved CDSS’ request to waive the 10-day reporting requirement for replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that were lost as a result of power outages due to the winter storms that began in February. The waiver is in effect through March 4, 2024.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to widespread power outages and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the CDSS. Individuals seeking more information about this and other available aid should dial 2-1-1. For more information about California SNAP, visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/food-nutrition/calfresh.

