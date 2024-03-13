New season starts at Antioch Speedway Saturday night

Cousins Kellen Chadwick #83 and reigning IMCA Modified State champion Andrew Pearce #15p battle for position. Photo by Katrina Kniss

By Candice Martin, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…The rainy weather has prevented things from happening at Antioch Speedway for the last three weeks, but this Saturday night, March 16th that’s about to change. The 64th season of auto racing begins with an exciting five-division lineup.

The track at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) is the only place to enjoy auto racing in the county. There will be weekly racing from Saturday night through the end of October with some events planned in November as well.

The popular IMCA Modifieds are the headliners. This division enters its 35th consecutive championship season. They started in 1990 as the track became the third in the state to add the division.

Nearly 15 years ago, the IMCA Sport Modifieds were offered as a slightly more affordable alternative. This is also the opening night of the fourth season for the IMCA Stock Cars.

Pacific Coast Hobby Stock racers Jared Baugh #07 and rookie Mya Jones #73j. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Rounding things out will be the Pacific Coast Hobby Stocks, which began being featured at the speedway in 1995. Also, the 26th season for the Wingless Spec Sprints will begin. Antioch Speedway was the first place to feature a wingless, carbureted Sprint Car class in the state.

Last season, Troy Foulger of Oakley and Billy Bowers teamed up for a stellar effort. The duo picked up championships in both the Modified and Stock Car classes, making this the first team to ever win two championships in the same season at the track. Furthermore, Foulger was the IMCA Stock Car State title winner.

IMCA Sport Modified State champion Trevor Clymens #2c and State runner-up Jason Ryan Jr #52 had a close point battle last year. Photo by Katrina Kniss

The closest point battle last season was featured in the IMCA Sport Modified ranks, where Kenny Shrader of Pacheco, Jason Ryan, Jr. of Oakley, Trevor Clymens of Brentwood and Mark Garner of Antioch all had a shot at the title going into the finale. Shrader beat Ryan by just two points. Ryan also settled for second in the State point battle behind Clymens.

Grayson Baca of Brentwood left little doubt who the Pacific Coast Hobby Stock title winner would be, despite the resurgence of Antioch’s Ken Johns late in the season. Not to be forgotten in the mix, Gilroy’s Jarrett Soares scored a pivotal win late last season to notch the Wingless Spec Sprint title as Oakley’s James East again settled for second.

General consensus is that these are the five most popular classes featured in the speedway’s lineup, and this will be a rare opportunity to see them all in the same night as the curtain comes up on an exciting new season.

As we approach spring, this is a unique opportunity to see green grass in the infield and cars with new bodies on them as they hit the racetrack for the first time. It’s a clean slate for everybody, and anything is possible.

Jason Robles #78 and Dave Hill #15a will be ready to kick off the new IMCA Stock Car season. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Jason Robles of Rio Vista ended up runner up in the IMCA Stock Car class for the second-straight season last year. He’s hoping to get back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2022, an honor his son Kenneth Robles of Rio Vista earned at the opener last season. Kenneth topped the rookies and ended up third in the standings. 2022’s top rookie, Jason Jennings of Antioch, returns this week after a year off.

Last season’s top IMCA Modified rookie Andrew Pearce of Oakley also won the State title. Each year this talented up-and-comer has improved noticeably in his driving skills. The DeCarlo family should be back in action again, including two-time champion Nick DeCarlo of Martinez and his Hall of Fame father Terry DeCarlo Sr of Martinez. Nick and brother Terry DeCarlo Jr of Martinez are anticipated in the IMCA Stock Car ranks as well.

Terry, Jr.’s daughter Taylor DeCarlo of Martinez is one of the top Hobby Stock drivers in the field. Jewell Crandall of Antioch will attack the season with renewed excitement, and other returning stars include Aidan Ponciano of Oakley, Kevin Brown of Oakley and Jared Baugh of Pittsburg.

Top 5 ranked Spec Sprint racer Jeff Scotto #92a and Dylan Newberry #63 are two of the top Spec Sprint racers at the speedway. Photo by Katrina Kniss

The Wingless Spec Sprint division will be visited by top competitors from out of town throughout the season with a Hunt Series race scheduled for next week. Some of our top stars include ageless veteran Roy Fisher of Antioch, Jeff Scotto of Brentwood, Steve Maionch of Sonora and Bob Newberry and nephew Dylan Newberry of Brentwood.

There’s plenty of anticipation in the air as we get ready for the excitement that only a night of racing at Antioch Speedway can bring. It’s not a show that you will want to miss.

The gates will open at 4:00 PM with the first race starting at 6:00 PM.

Adult tickets are $20, Senior/Military $15, Kids (5-12) $15 and kids four and under free.

Parking for the Speedway is located on L Street between W. 10th and 18th Streets.

For further information, go to www.raceantiochspeedway.com or check out the Antioch Speedway by PROmotions Facebook page.



