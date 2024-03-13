Brentwood traffic stop leads to arrest of Antioch duo on gun charges

Gun and ammunition confiscated during arrest on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Photo: Brentwood PD

Both already out of custody one – a former Deer Valley High cheerleader – on bond, the other with no charges filed

By Brentwood Police Department

On Sunday night, March 10, 2024, a Brentwood officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the area of Lone Tree Way and Fairside Way. The stop was initiated due to multiple vehicle code violations observed by the officer.

During the course of the stop, the officer found an un-serialized loaded high-capacity firearm in the backseat of the vehicle. As a result, 19-year-old Daekaylah Leiloni Little and 20-year-old Louis Edward Quinn, Jr., both of Antioch, were placed under arrest and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.

According to localcrimenews.com they were charged with carrying a loaded firearm on Person or in vehicle while in public place, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and a large capacity magazine.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, as of Monday, March 11 Little bonded out of custody and Quinn was released with no charges filed on Wednesday, March 13.

According to an August 22, 2021, post on her Facebook page, Little was a cheerleader at Deer Valley High School.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of routine traffic stops and the diligent efforts of our officers in keeping the community safe.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



