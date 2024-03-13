Antioch Adult Spring Softball League sign-ups end March 15

Registration deadline: Friday at 5:00pm

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Join our Adult Softball League – where camaraderie meets competition and the crack of the bat echoes through the summer evenings! Our league is a vibrant community of individuals who share a passion for softball, creating an environment that blends friendly sportsmanship with the thrill of the game.

The City of Antioch offers two seasons of Softball Leagues for adults. Our Spring season runs April-July and our Fall season runs July-October. Below is a list of divisions offered, each night. Please note that all games take place at Antioch Community Park, 801 James Donlon Blvd.

Mondays: Women’s E & D

Thursdays: Men’s E & Men’s D

Fridays: Men’s E & D

Register, by clicking here.

Adult Softball schedules, scores and standings can all be found by clicking here.



Adult Softball – 1

