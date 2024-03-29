Source: Kaiser Permanente

“…it’s important that people with average risk get screened starting at age 45” – Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center Gastroenterologist Arun Suryaprasad, MD

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, and it’s the second most common cause of overall cancer deaths.

More young people are also getting diagnosed with the disease. In 2021, the recommended screening age for colorectal cancer was lowered to 45 by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

“With more young people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, it’s important that people with average risk get screened starting at age 45,” said Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center Gastroenterologist Arun Suryaprasad, MD. “Regular screening saves lives, and it can prevent cancer altogether by finding precancerous growths. At Kaiser Permanente, we encourage our members to keep up with their health screenings.”

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and a good time to remember the importance of routine screenings.

“Colon cancer rarely has symptoms,” Suryaprasad said. “Most patients with colon cancer have no symptoms at all. Early detection is key.”

Suryaprasad is a proponent of the highly effective FIT (fecal immunochemical) test. It is a simple test that is safely done in the comfort of patients’ homes.

“Since launching our Kaiser FIT outreach program, where more than 80% of Kaiser Permanente members are getting colon cancer screenings done every year, we have reduced colon cancer deaths by 52 percent and have prevented the incidence of colon cancer by 26 percent,” Suryaprasad noted.

As long as FIT tests remain negative, they can be repeated every year for screening. Another at-home stool test offered by Kaiser Permanente is Cologuard testing. This stool test can be done once every three years, as long as it remains negative. Cologuard measures various types of stool DNA.

“If a patient has a positive FIT test or a positive Cologuard test, we recommend a follow-up colonoscopy exam,” Suryaprasad explained. “Colonoscopies are usually done every 10 years, but they may be done sooner if precancerous growths called polyps are removed.”

Earlier and more frequent screening might be recommended for those with a family history of colorectal cancer, who have certain health conditions or hereditary syndromes and who are at increased risk for colorectal cancer. Suryaprasad said maintaining a healthy weight with diet and exercise is extremely important.

“Smoking increases your risk of colon cancer,” he said. “If you smoke, quit. If you don’t smoke, don’t start. In addition, high processed foods, red meat, and processed meats such as hotdogs and deli meat can also increase your risk for colon cancer. A diet high in fruits, vegetables and fiber keeps your colon healthy. Reducing alcohol also decreases your risk of colon cancer.”

According to Suryaprasad, the death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping for several decades. A statistic he credits to people doing their routine screenings.

“Colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers,” he said. “By encouraging colon cancer screening, we will continue to see this reduction in colon cancer. Colorectal cancer screening saves lives.”



Colorectal Cancer Awareness – Kaiser

