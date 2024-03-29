Antioch High junior honored with 2024 Contra Costa Youth Hall of Fame award

Antioch’s Morelia Gil-Cubillo (center) with members of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors (L-R) Ken Carlson, Diane Burgis, Chair Federal Glover and Candace Andersen, during the 2024 Youth Hall of Fame honors on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Source: Office of Supervisor Diane Burgis

Morelia Gil-Cubillo recognized for Leadership and Civic Engagement

By Allen D. Payton

Morelia Gil-Cubillo. Source: Antioch High School

Antioch High School junior Morelia Gil-Cubillo was recently chosen as one of the 2024 Contra Costa Youth Hall of Fame award recipients. She earned the Leadership and Civic Engagement title.

“It is an immense honor to receive this award. I’m grateful to have been recognized for my hard work and determination in the community,” she said. “I will continue to give my best through service and spirit.”

On Tuesday, Gil-Cubillo and five other high school and two middle school students in the county who make outstanding community contributions, were honored by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors during the 30th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration. The event recognized his commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity.

“We honor César E. Chávez and recognize his legacy of fighting injustice and improving the lives of farmworkers, their families, and so many others. We are inspired to once again commit ourselves to service to others,” said Board Chair Supervisor Federal Glover. “We also recognize our 2024 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be celebrated and are the force moving forward Cesar Chavez’s legacy.”

At Antioch High, Gil-Cubillo created a documentary trailer for her English class, on the topic of immigration. Her trailer was heartfelt, informative, and clearly personal. Her teacher now uses her trailer as the model for other students that are working on this assignment.

In addition, Morelia’s activities include Earth Team, Girl Power, BATS Scholars and is Vice President of the Key Club.

Always wanting to support her peers, Morelia is on the Board of Directors for an SAT Prep seminar for under-resourced students. Their goal is to open doors for students to selective colleges and prepare them to thrive once they are there.

Morelia has served as a Resource Recovery Ambassador for the City of Antioch, where she played a crucial role in educating her peers on adopting environmentally sustainable practices in waste management. This experience led Morelia to become an integral part of the City of Antioch’s leadership group, the Antioch Council of Teens. In this role, she actively participates in community service projects, engaging in civic initiatives, and coordinating enjoyable social activities for teens in the City of Antioch and East Contra Costa County.

Most recently, Morelia participated as a panelist during the interviews for the newly established Antioch Police Oversight Committee. Her ability to engage in meaningful dialogue, ask insightful questions, and contribute constructively to the selection process highlighted her dedication to fostering positive change within her community. In tribute to her grandfather, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, Morelia plans to pursue an education in pathology, where she can search for a cure to this tragic disease.

About Gil-Cubillo, District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis said, “The newest recipient of the Leadership & Civic Engagement Youth Hall of Fame award is District 3’s Morelia Gil-Cubillo. I’m humbled by how young women like Morelia and so many Contra Costa County staff continue the legacy of Cesar Chavez every day. ¡Sí se puede!”

Musicians and dancers from Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl performed throughout the César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Source: Office of Supervisor Diane Burgis

The theme for this year’s celebration César Chávez was Perseverance & Progress – Perseverancia y Progreso. The festival featured keynote speaker Contra Costa Community College District Trustee Fernando Sandoval who was raised in the City of Pittsburg where he also attended school. Fernando joined the U.S. Navy like Cesar Chavez. Fernando played an instrumental role aboard the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War, where his expertise in data systems previewed the vital importance of STEM education, a field he continues to support passionately. Fernando’s book, “From Tortilla Chips to Computer Chips,” is a testament to his life’s work and an educational and motivational touchstone for students and educators alike. Fernando continues to embody the value of education, community, and family like Cesar Chavez.

The event also included live performances by Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl, spoken word performance by Jose Cordon, and celebratory remarks from members of the Board of Supervisors.

“Cesar Chavez was a tireless advocate for farmworker rights, and farmworkers are a crucial part of our East County community,” Burgis shared after the event. “We declared this week as National Farmworker Awareness Week in recognition to their huge contribution to our food supply and well-being, while also recognizing the unsafe work conditions they are sometimes subject to and the labor protections that farmworkers are not afforded.”

“The County and my District 3 office worked hand-in-hand with East County’s farmworker communities to make sure farmworkers were counted during the 2020 Census and kept healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the supervisor continued. “Contra Costa Health has also started partnering with nonprofit Hijas del Campo to provide a weekly mobile health clinic.”

See video of the celebration on the Contra Costa County website (beginning at the 3:04:15 mark and the presentation of Gil-Cubillo at the 4:01:15 mark). To learn more about the César E. Chávez Ceremony, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/6039 on the Contra Costa County website.



