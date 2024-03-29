Resurrection Sunday Services at Golden Hills Community Church March 31

Resurrection Sunrise Service 6:30 – 7:15 am next to the Plaza

But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus… “Why do your search for the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen”

Join us for this special sunrise service as we celebrate the resurrection of our King. We will have a time of singing and scripture reading before our main Resurrection Sunday Services.

This service will be outside so please bring a chair.We are meeting in the Guest Parking Lot next to the Plaza.

Join us on Resurrection Sunday at 8:30am or 10:30am in the Sanctuary

Everyone is welcome for a time of worshipping our risen King through singing, scripture reading, and hearing from God’s Word.

We are hosting Sunday School classes for kids!

Please have your Walkers–5th Graders join us at our 8:30 service and Nursery–5th Graders join us at our 10:30 service. All other ages are encouraged to sit with their family in the main services.

Golden Hills Community Church is located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood. For more information visit http://www.goldenhills.org.



