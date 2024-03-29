Fugitive task force arrests Antioch man for violating federal supervised release, failure to appear on gun, drug charges

U.S. Marshals and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies on the scene of the arrest on Almondwood Drive in Antioch on Wed., March 27, 2024. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Wanted by Pittsburg Police, has history of arrests

By Allen D. Payton

On Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service with the help of Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a wanted fugitive, Timothy Demetrius Jeffrey of Antioch, on Almondwood Drive in Antioch for escaping federal custody. According to a resident who lives in the neighborhood officers could be heard yelling through a loudspeaker, “You are surrounded. Come out with your hands up.”

According to Abigail Meyer of the United States Marshals Service Office of Public Affairs, “The Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF) arrested Timothy Jeffrey, 43, on both his federal Supervised Release Violation warrant and Pittsburg PD Failure to Appear (FTA) warrant, the original charges for both were distribution of dangerous drugs. In addition, his FTA included charges for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, and resisting arrest.

The PSWRFTF requested assistance from local law enforcement and a Contra Costa Sheriff’s K9 officer assisted with the rear perimeter.”

According to localcrimenews.com, Jeffrey was arrested by Pittsburg Police on April 25, 2023 for the aforementioned charges. He had previously been arrested on Feb. 29, 2016, by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department for federal (21 U.S. Code Section 846) attempt and conspiracy charges. Jeffrey was also arrested in Jan. 2010 by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department for vehicle theft.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 11-inch, 200-pound suspect who is Black, (born 4/24/80) is being held in Santa Rita County Jail in Dublin on no bail.



