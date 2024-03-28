Good Friday Service at Golden Hills Community Church March 29

7:00 – 8:00 pm | Sanctuary

Good Friday is the day we remember our Lord’s death. It is so easy to take the significance of the cross for granted because we hear about it often. We see the image of the cross everywhere. This service is a chance for us to slow down and truly reflect on what Jesus’ sacrifice means. This will be a somber time of reflection and thankfulness as we consider what Jesus did for us.

Join us at Golden Hills Community Church, as we worship through singing, the reading of scripture and prayer.

We do not recommend that young children attend this service, as it will be dark and quiet. We are offering childcare for your children for this service. Please use this link to register your child. Registration is required at least 3 days before this event (March 25) for staffing purposes.

The church is located at2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. For more information about Holy Week visit www.goldenhills.org.



