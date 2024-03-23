Holy Week begins: Palm Sunday service at Golden Hills Community Church March 24

Will include annual Kids’ Palm Parade

Tomorrow, March 24, 2024, is Palm Sunday, which begins Holy Week!

Holy Week is the period leading up to Resurrection Sunday (you may know it as Easter Sunday). From Palm Sunday through the rest of the week, important events were taking place that set this week apart from any other normal week. This space is dedicated to providing resources to help us learn more about these days so we can reflect on and appreciate the work Jesus has done for us! We will be having services on Thursday and Friday, in addition to our regular Sunday services, so we can gather and learn together about these specific days and respond as a church.

You are invited to join us at Golden Hills Community Church as we see what Jesus accomplished and how He is the fulfillment of all God has promised. Everyone is welcome at 8:30 or 10:30 to worship the Lord with us! Our kids will be joining us for our annual Palm Parade! Have them in their Sunday Classes five minutes early if you’d like them to participate.

Find more information about all our Holy Week services at Holy Week | Golden Hills Community Church.

Golden Hills Community Church is located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood.



Palm Sunday Kids Parade GHCC 2024





Palm Sunday Service Golden Hills 3-24-24

