Body of man found in creek behind Antioch shopping center Sunday morning

Cause of suspicious death unknown

By Acting Sgt. Kristian Palma #6286, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Sunday March 24, 2024, at approximately 11:15 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to the rear of the 5700 block of Slatten Ranch Road for a reported body floating in the creek. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old male deceased and submerged in the water. The cause of death is unknown.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6975 or by emailing rgragg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



