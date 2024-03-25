Antioch Council to consider purchasing former PG&E building in Rivertown for new city department

The former PG&E building at W 2nd and I Streets. Photo: City of Antioch

Instead of former Rivertown Resource Center after evicting 16 non-profit tenants two years ago

Will also discuss developing just-cause eviction ordinance to further protect renters, rally in support of ordinance to be held before the meeting

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Antioch City Council will consider spending $1.83 million to purchase the former PG&E building at 800 W. 2nd Street in downtown Rivertown, across from City Hall, for the new, Public Safety and Community Resources Department. In addition, the council will consider developing a just-cause eviction notice for renters.

Purchase of Former PG&E Building

According to the city staff report on agenda Item 5, if the council purchases the former PG&E building the City will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase the building. Staff is recommending the budgeted ARPA funds for the Public Safety and Community Resources Department building be used to complete purchase the property.

The department was originally planned to locate in the former Rivertown Resource Center on W. 10th Street which housed 16 non-profit organizations that were all evicted in 2022.

Questions were emailed to the mayor, council members, acting city manager and the city attorney asking why the city is purchasing the building instead of using the former Rivertown Resource Center, why take it off the tax rolls instead of allowing someone in the private sector to purchase it and use it for a business to attract more people to Rivertown, and will it only be used for the new department or will it also be used for city council members’ offices.

“I have no knowledge of it being used for city council offices. That would be news to me,” District 2 Councilmember Mike Barbanica stated. “If we obtain the building, no final decisions have been made about who is going in there.”

Asked why the city needs it he said, “Once we replace the 90-plus employees that we’re down, right now there isn’t office space for them inside City Hall. The room is definitely need it.”

No one else responded prior to publication time.

3/26/24 UPDATE: Acting City Manager Reed said the City has not sold the W. 10th Street building and Assistant Fire Chief Traci Dutter, Con Fire has expressed interest in purchasing it to expand Station 81 which is located next door. But they were waiting to hear back from the City.

Concept sketch of proposed new City department building at W. 10th and D Streets. Source: City of Antioch

Planned to Improve and Use Former Rivertown Resource Center Building

Last year, during their meeting on March 28th, the council gave direction to City staff to pursue a $9.7 million improvement plan for the building, including adding another floor. The 15,300 square-foot facility would have included a mini-plaza, event space, conference rooms and classrooms for residents to use.

Just-Cause Eviction Ordinance Discussion

Under Item 4, the council will receive a staff report on just cause eviction ordinances from other cities, provide feedback to staff and direct staff to either prepare a just cause eviction ordinance for the City of Antioch or take no further action.

The ordinance would be in addition to the tenant anti-retailiation, harrassment ordinance the council adopted last August.

Before the meeting a rally in support of an ordinance will be held at City Hall, organized by a variety of groups.

The regular meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at 200 H Street in downtown Rivertown. The council will first hold a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. for a workshop on eminent domain entitled, “Property Acquisitions: The Condemnation Process” by an attorney from the law firm BBK. That will be followed by a Closed Session to discuss two lawsuits against the City and recruitment of a new city manager. See the complete meeting agenda.

The meeting can be viewed live on Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream on the City’s website.



