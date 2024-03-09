Hear from “Inspiring Women in Non-traditional Jobs & Professions” during Making Herstory 2024 March 23

Hosted by Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls

(Martinez, CA) – The Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls is partnering with hosting Making Herstory 2024: Inspiring Women in Nontraditional Jobs and Professions on March 23.

The panel will feature women who have navigated careers seen as ‘nontraditional’, trailblazing in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), public safety, skilled trades, and beyond. The Commission encourages participation of women, supporters, and especially young women and girls.

Keynote Speaker: California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

Youth Speaker: Krisha Singhani, Entrepreneur and creator of FEmale, menstruation-induced anemia detection non-invasive device

Panelists:

Sabina Zafar, Founder and CEO of AI Cloud Consulting and former Fortune 100 Executive

Swati Mohan, Aerospace Engineer for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Shawnay Tarquinio, Firefighter, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District

Eva Allen, Founder-CEO and Executive Chef of Full Belly Bakery

Faye Maloney, Police Sergeant and Chair, Contra Costa Commission on the Status of Women and Girls

Rachel Shoemake, Electrician, IBEW Local Union 302

Date and Location:

Saturday, March 23 – 11 am to 12:30 pm

Virtual event via Zoom

Register here: bit.ly/Herstory2024

For further information about the Making Herstory 2024 panel and the Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls, please email cccwomenscommission@gmail.com.



