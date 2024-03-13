Coyote Hills Spring Break Camp in Antioch March 25-29

For kids ages 5-12

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Join us at Coyote Hills Spring Break Camp March 25-29, 2024 – the ultimate destination for fun, adventure, and unforgettable memories! Designed specifically for energetic and curious young minds, our camp promises an action-packed week filled with excitement, exploration, and new friendships!

Enjoy extended care options for parents who need early drop-off or pick-up.

Held at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.

To register click here.



Spring Camp 24

