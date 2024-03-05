Early Contra Costa election results show Avila Farias, Ledo in lead for Assembly, Barbanica, Scales-Preston leading Supervisor race

Antioch School District’s bond Measure B barely passing

Incumbents lead in races for Congress, other Assembly districts

Berkeley Mayor, Oakland Councilman lead in West County State Senate race; former West Sacramento Mayor and Dixon Councilman lead in East County State Senate race

By Allen D. Payton

With the top two candidates heading to the November general election, the initial election results posted at 8:15 PM, 9:35 PM and 10:31 PM on the Contra Costa County Elections website for contested races with more than two candidates show the following:

Unofficial results as of 10:31 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Source: CCC Elections

In the 15th Assembly District race Democrat County School Board Trustee Anamarie Avila Farias and Republican Realtor Sonia Ledo are leading the other two Democrats in the race, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and former County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff who is in a distant fourth. As of the 10:31 PM update, Ledo had pulled within 99 votes of Avila Farias with just 0.2 percent of the vote separating the two.

When reached for comment Ledo said, “I’m honored that the voters have placed their trust in me for positive change in California. I think this is proof the candidates can run on their merits and the two candidates who ran the most positive race came out on top. Congratulations to Anamarie. I’m hopeful that the numbers we see will hold as we are uncertain at this time how many precincts have been counted.”

11:31 PM UPDATE: Ledo moved into the lead ahead of Avila Farias following the latest update from the Contra Costa Elections office. Ledo had 17,303 votes or 32.98% and Avila Farias had 15,877 votes or 30.26% of the vote.

In the 5th Supervisorial District race Antioch Councilman Mike Barbanica and Pittsburg Councilwoman Shanelle Scales-Preston are leading Pittsburg Vice Mayor Jelani Killings, followed by Realtor Iztaccuauhtli “White Eagle” Hector M. Gonzalez.

In the 14th Assembly District race which includes West County communities, Democrat incumbent Buffy Wicks and Democrat challenger Margot Smith lead their Republican opponent and in the 11th Assembly District race which includes Far East County communities, Democrat incumbent Lori Wilson and Republican challenger Dave Ennis leader their opponents.

In the 10th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Mark DeSaulnier and Republican challenger Katherine Piccinini lead their opponents and in the race for the 9th Congressional District, which includes Discovery Bay, Democrat incumbent Josh Harder and Republican Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln lead their opponents.

In the 3rd State Senate District race, which includes Far East County communities, Democrat former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon and Republican Dixon City Councilman Thomas Bogue are in the lead over their rivals.

In the 7th State Senate District race, which includes West County communities, Democrat Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and Democrat Oakland Councilman Dan Kalb lead their rivals.

All Local Measures Passing as of the 10:31 PM Update

Measure A in Martinez, which changes the City Clerk from an elected to appointed position was passing 67.08 to 32.92 percent of the vote. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

The Antioch Unified School District’s Measure B bond measure for school improvements was passing 56.83 to 42.6 percent and requires a vote of at least 55% to pass.

Measure C in the Martinez Unified School District, which renews the $75 annual parcel tax for eight years and requires a 2/3rds vote to pass, had more than enough with 72.94 percent of the vote in favor and 27.06% of the vote opposed.

Finally, the Moraga School District Measure D bond, also requiring a 55% vote to pass, had 65.91% support and 34.09% of the vote opposing.

Please check back later for more election updates on this website.

