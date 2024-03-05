Receive a free Kevon Looney Bobblehead!

The Warriors are hosting a day of fun, excitement and education focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M.) in addition to cheering on the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-league team as they take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The game is LIVE at the Chase Center this Sunday, March 10th, tipoff is 12:30pm.

Seats are in sections 126, 127, 128 starting at row 6. This is a great opportunity to engage your kids in S.T.E.A.M.-related activities throughout the Main concourse and enjoy an afternoon of some great basketball.

Everyone will receive a Kevon Looney Bobblehead.



