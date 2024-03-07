Antioch Police seek help identifying auto theft suspect

Photos: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Please help us identify an unknown suspect who was recorded on video stealing a vehicle and later dumping it. The vehicle was recovered near East 6th Street and ‘A’ Street, and the suspect is seen on camera walking away from that area afterwards.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Community Service Officer Collazo at (925) 778-2441, or via email: jcollazo@antiochca.gov, and reference case #24-1991. Any individuals coming forth with information can remain anonymous.

Antioch auto theft suspect 1 APD





Antioch auto theft suspect 2 APD

