Nicole Vicknair named Antioch’s 2024 Teacher of the Year

Of Bidwell Continuation High School; Runner-Up is Samantha Marquardt of Marsh Elementary

By Stephanie Anello, Superintendent, Antioch Unified School District

Many wonderful teachers were nominated this year for the 2024 Antioch Unified School District Teacher of the Year. The nominations were impressive and selecting the winners was incredibly difficult. Many thanks to the teachers and administrators who took time out of their busy schedules to recognize our amazing candidates!

The 2024 AUSD Teacher of the Year is Nicole Vicknair! Nicole is a teacher at Bidwell Continuation High School. Her unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching and exceptional qualities make her a truly deserving candidate for this prestigious recognition. Nicole’s teaching style is marked by creativity that has transformed the learning environment in remarkable ways. Her innovative methods not only captivate students but also inspire active engagement in the learning process. By integrating various instructional techniques and multimedia resources, Nicole has successfully created a dynamic and stimulating classroom atmosphere, fostering intellectual curiosity among her students.

Nicole’s commitment to standards-based teaching is evident in the rigor she brings to her lessons. Going above and beyond to align her curriculum with educational standards, she ensures her students receive a well-rounded and comprehensive education, reflected in consistently high achievement levels. Nicole’s passion for teaching is reflected in her engagement with students. She connects with each student on a personal level, understanding their needs and tailoring her approach accordingly. This personal touch enhances the learning experience and builds trust and respect between Nicole and her students.

Beyond her impact on students, Nicole is highly regarded by colleagues at both the school and district level. Her collaborative spirit, willingness to share resources and ideas, leadership, and positive influence on school and district culture make her an invaluable member of AUSD’s teaching community. In summary, Nicole Vicknair embodies the qualities of an outstanding Teacher of the Year. Her creativity, excellent classroom management, standards-based teaching, rigor, and dedication to her craft set her apart as a beacon of inspiration for both students and fellow educators.

Runner-Up: Marsh Elementary Teacher Samantha Marquardt

The runner-up is Samantha Marquardt! Samantha holds the position of a K-2 Special Day Class teacher at Marsh Elementary School. Loved and admired by students, parents, and colleagues alike, Samantha’s influence extends far beyond the classroom walls. As a vital member of Marsh’s Leadership Team and a two-term member in Marsh’s School Site Council, Samantha has spearheaded a transformative culture shift on campus.

Her commitment to fostering meaningful relationships, coupled with a data-driven approach, underscores her dedication to ensuring Marsh delivers a myriad of supports to its students. Amidst Special Education staffing challenges, Samantha goes above and beyond, investing countless hours in meticulously planning and conducting Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings. Her leadership extends to facilitating professional development sessions centered on compliance, equity, IEP protocols, and data analysis.

Moreover, Samantha is the go-to authority on matters concerning students with disabilities, offering invaluable insights into effective classroom strategies, policies, and accommodations. Her expertise extends to supporting students with 504 plans and liaising with the CARE team. Samantha’s unwavering advocacy and tireless efforts have deepened the staff’s understanding of student needs, paving the way for enhanced academic success.

Beyond her instructional duties, Samantha serves as a beacon of inspiration for fellow educators grappling with classroom dynamics. Her exceptional skills in fostering positive relationships, managing behaviors, and meticulously tracking student progress have earned her admiration from peers. Samantha’s classroom stands as a model of inclusive learning, where every student thrives under her guidance. Her exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication epitomize the spirit of excellence within Marsh Elementary School and across the District.

Please join me in congratulating these exemplary educators!! They will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their students and school communities at the May 8th Board Meeting and Nicole Vicknair is moving forward representing AUSD in the Contra Costa County Office of Education Teacher of the Year program.



