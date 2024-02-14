Contra Costa Health awarded state grant for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

Graphic source: OTS

$202.7K from the Office of Traffic Safety

Contra Costa Health (CCH) announced today that it has received a $202,692 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. This grant will allow CCH to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

Local data show an increase of nearly 30% in fatal crashes involving pedestrians over the past 10 years in Contra Costa County, and that pedestrians and bicyclists are 2.4 times more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a traffic crash compared to drivers. The OTS grant funds multiple efforts to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

Grant funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety:

Support for local jurisdictions to include public health in road safety plans and address the community conditions that create unsafe environments for non-motorized road users.

Local bicycle and pedestrian safety campaigns.

Community bicycle and walk “audits” of streets with high rates of pedestrian or bicyclist fatalities and serious injury crashes.

Bicycle training courses that teach youth on how to stay safe on the road.

Community events that promote bicyclist and pedestrian visibility and the importance of sharing the road, slowing down, and staying alert to bicyclists and pedestrians while driving.

Area Goals for the OTS program include:

Reduce the total number of pedestrians killed.

Reduce the total number of pedestrians injured.

Reduce the number of pedestrians killed under the age of 15.

Reduce the number of pedestrians injured under the age of 15.

Reduce the number of pedestrians killed over the age of 65.

Reduce the number of pedestrians injured over the age of 65.

Reduce the total number of bicyclists killed in traffic related crashes.

Reduce the total number of bicyclists injured in traffic related crashes.

Reduce the number of bicyclists killed in traffic related crashes under the age of 15.

Reduce the number of bicyclists injured in traffic related crashes under the age of 15.

Increase bicycle helmet compliance for children aged 5 to 18.

The grant program will run through September 2024.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



CCHealth OTS Ped & Bic Safety

