Will honor Historical Black Colleges & Universities and the Divine Nine Black sororities and fraternities

By Allen D. Payton

During Antioch Unified School District’s Black History Month Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 21, they will honor the Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) and the D9 or Divine Nine Black sororities and fraternities. The event will include music, spoken word, special guests and more, and will be held in the Beede Auditorium at Antioch High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The community is welcome.

The HBCU’s were established before 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the Black community. According to HBCUConnect.com, there are 105 schools on the official list.

According to BlackEnterprise.com, the D9 consists of the nine pioneering black Greek-letter organizations: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Antioch High is located at 700 W. 18th Street. For more information about the event visit www.antiochschools.net or email velmawilson@antiochschools.net.



AUSD Black History Month Celebration 2-21-24

