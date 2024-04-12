In Memoriam: Antioch native and lifelong resident Mark Smith passes at 35

Mark Anthony Smith (aka Markie) passed away on Feb. 10,2024 in a motorcycle accident. Markie leaves behind his parents Mark and Toni Smith, his brother Jacob, sister Jessica, his dog Deebo, many aunts and uncles, cousins and best friend Uriel along with many other good friends. Markie was full of energy with a little wild and lived life to the fullest.

Mark loved to duck hunt with dad and his dogs, Knuckles who passed away recently, Deebo who he trained, fishing and going to and watching 49er games, snowboarding with his sister and dad, playing disc golf and riding his Harley.

Mark often took his mom to Warrior games, went to concerts and festivals among many other things. Markie loved taking his brother Jacob to Monterey for long weekends, he would take Jacob putting at the golf course and concerts with his mom and sister Jessica. Mark always made everyone feel cared about and welcome no matter where or what he was doing. He made time for everyone.

Mark adored his dogs Knuckles and Deebo and often took them out for brunch on the weekends and took them to work with him on most days. When you were with Markie you knew it was going to be fun. Mark purchased his first home last September on the water and was looking forward to boating on the Delta.

Mark worked as hard as he played. Mark graduated from Antioch High School then Chico State with honors. Mark and his sister Jessica went to Chico together and lived down the street from one another, spending all their free time together. Mark just received a big promotion at work where he was a project manager and was loved and respected by his coworkers. He recently purchased his first home in Pittsburg.

Markie touched the life of everyone he crossed paths with. Markie will be missed by many and never forgotten.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2024, 4:30 to 9:00pm at Heather Farms in the Lakeside room, 301 N San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek, CA.

Everyone who knew and cared about Mark is welcome to come.



Mark Anthony Smith & dates

