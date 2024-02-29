Antioch mayor to present Keys to the City during Black History Month Closing Celebration Thursday night

Key to the City of Antioch recipients on Feb. 29, 2024 (top row L-R) Frances Green, Shamawn Wright, Supervisor Federal Glover, Willie Mims, and (bottom row L-R) the late Antioch Councilman Reggie Moore and Dietra King. Source: Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe

To two former Antioch residents posthumously, three Pittsburg residents and one Oakland resident

By Allen D. Payton

During Antioch’s Black History Month Closing Celebration, this evening, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe will present a Key to the City to each of “six deserving individuals who have significantly impacted our community,” according to the Eventbrite invitation. “This prestigious honor recognizes their outstanding achievements and dedication.”

The recipients include two former Antioch residents who have passed away, Antioch’s first African American councilmember, the late Hon. Reginald “Reggie” Moore and the late Dietra King, co-owner of Dad’s BBQ and owner, broker of Hearts Realty. In addition, three Pittsburg residents, Board of Supervisors Chair Federal Glover, local civil rights and community activist Willie Mims and NAACP East County Branch leader and Building Black Political Power PAC President Frances Green will also receive a Key to the City.

Finally, a sixth Key to the City will be presented to Oakland resident Shamawn Wright, Founder of the non-profit Bridge Builders to the New Generation which has an office inside the East Family Justice Center in Antioch and serves Antioch youth.

The mayor chose each of the recipients and has said in the past that it doesn’t require council approval.

The event will be held at Delta Bay Community Church, 1020 E. Tregallas Road in Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the program begins promptly at 7:00 pm. A special reception with music and hors-d’oeuvres will follow the program.



