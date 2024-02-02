In Memoriam: Co-owner of Dad’s BBQ in Antioch, real estate broker Dietra King passes at 60

Dietra was born in Biloxi Mississippi on November 6, 1963, at historical Biloxi Memorial Hospital to Dennis Ray, Sr. and Etta Hicks. Her dad moved the family to East Oakland, California when she was three years old alongside her siblings. She attended Brookfield Elementary, Madison Junior High, and in 1981 graduated from Castlemont High School with a 3.0 GPA. Dietra was a “widow twice in one life” In November 1983-January 5, 1984 to Jimmie Rideout – (child Delitha Henson, mother-in-law Martha (Bob) Thornton) and August 11, 1990-August 23, 2020 to Eric Rowland-King – (children Eriesha Holmes, Eric King, Derek King).

Dietra was a resident of Antioch, California for over 30 years with her late husband Eric King, where the remainder of her life was lived. She attended and visited several congregations in Antioch and throughout California. During her adult life, she worked for the Internal Revenue Services, Naval Supply Center, VA/HUD Real Estate Loan Department, real estate agent for CJ Patterson Red Carpet Realty, Oakley Morning Star Real Estate Properties and the family-owned Dad’s BBQ Restaurant.

In 2005, she became co-owner/partner and manager of Dad’s BBQ and in 2006 obtained her real estate Broker License. She launched and opened her entrepreneurial real estate agency, called Hearts Realty. Her motto was “Heart to Heart, Home to Home,” and the home sale yardage sign was in the shape of a heart. From 2006-2008, Hearts Realty was growing and flourishing financially. Since Dietra’s businesses were being blessed, she wanted to give back the blessings by depositing a percentage of all home sales into an account funded for those in need and her 10 agents. Dietra educated and provided families the opportunity to own their own home and making sure her children owned a home before she departed which was a goal for her that was accomplished, even during her illness and fighting days. In 2008, the housing market collapsed, which caused millions of people to lose their jobs and many businesses went bankrupt but God Sustained Heart’s Realty and even during the 2020-2021 pandemic Dad’s BBQ was blessed to continue servicing their community. For the past several years, Dietra was a mentor to real estate agents, while training the family’s next generation to work and manage Dads BBQ. Dietra enjoyed traveling, reading, listening to gospel music, going to gospel and comedy concerts, hosting family and community gatherings. Over the past several years, Dietra was working on a book writing as a self-published author, her unique life’s memoir; to be released in the future.

Dietra Letitia Hicks-King departed her earthly life peacefully the early morning of January 7, 2024, at the age of 60, in the home of her daughter, Eriesha (De’Andre) Holmes and grandchildren. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and hospice support during the last days of her life.

Dietra touched and supported so many lives throughout her short, yet very memorable and special life’s journey. According to man, she is gone too soon; but it was God’s will that she departs from all those who loved and spent time with her. Dietra was ready to be offered, and the time of her departure was at hand. She fought a good fight, finishing her course for God’s purpose and glory, leaving a legacy.

Dietra was a Christian and her life lived was close to her Lord and Savior. Keeping the faith, being steadfast on her morals and values during her journey in life, confirmed that her goal was to live a life to please her Lord. Dietra’s life offered quality and quantity time for all those she touched. There are no goodbyes, because to have had the opportunity to enjoy the fellowship with Dietra and all the special memories will never be gone but live in our hearts and minds forever.

Dietra was preceded in death by her late husband Eric King, Sr.

Dietra is survived by her parents – Dennis and Etta Hicks, mother-in-law Clarice King, her children – Delitha (Van) Henson, Eriesha (De’Andre) Holmes, Eric King, Derek King, five grandchildren that called her “GrandD,” Jimmie’, Gizelle, D’Andre’, Dezmond, and Nyoko, and Godchildren – Deandrea Johnson and Dominic Woods. Her brothers – Dennis Ray, Jr., Cedric (Nina) Hicks, sisters – LaMonica (Ronnie) Samuel, and Amelia Hicks.

“Auntie” Dietra created a home where a host of her nephews and nieces spent quality time, had lots of fun, spreading contagious laughs and lifetime memories. A host of brother/sister in-laws, cousins and surviving aunts and uncles. Dietra’s “heart to heart and home to home” open door gathering environment for family, friends, employees and colleagues was to spur one another on toward love and good deeds, by encouraging and inspiring one another. Her one-of-a-kind sense of humor, realness and sincerity will be cherished forever in our hearts and minds.

Dietra, rest in peace with eternal life and may an angels’ chorus greet you in heaven. Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever forgotten, because a spiritual journey doesn’t end with death. You were the cornerstone in so many lives, beautiful melody in the rhythm of our lives and the music of your life will live on. Your life well lived and spent; a powerful work of art. Beautifully created and remembered by all who loved and knew you. The hours and minutes tick by slowly, and it’s finally time to say goodbye to no more of your beautiful smile, hugs and moments on this side of eternity; yet the beautiful memories bring comfort from the disbelief/heartache. You will be so dearly missed!

“The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace.” -Psalm 29:11

“Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord, on my soul. I will praise the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.” – Psalms 146:1-2

“Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” – 1Thessalonians 5:18

Viewing – Dans Scales Funeral Services

107 W. 8th Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Friday, February 2, 2024

4pm-6pm

Funeral – Solomon Temple Ministries

655 California Avenue, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Saturday February 3, 2024 at 11am

Watch Dietra’s service via livestream on YouTube.

If you would like to send flowers please send them to Solomon Temple Ministries Saturday morning by 10am Thank you!

Repast to follow!



