Antioch Police seek help identifying Jan. 3 shooting suspect

Surveillance camera video screenshots of shooting suspect. Source: Antioch Police

Near Sycamore Square

By Lt. Rick Martin, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department needs your assistance identifying this individual who is a person of interest related to a recent shooting on January 3, 2024, at 8:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive near the Sycamore Square shopping center.

If you have any information that could identify this individual or his whereabouts, please contact Detective Duffy at 925-779-6884 or aduffy@antiochca.gov.


