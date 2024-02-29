Friends of the Antioch Library announces 2024 Book Sale schedule

Grab a tote bag and your book list and spend a day at the Friends of the Antioch Library Bimonthly Book Sale. Hundreds of gently-used new arrivals from children’s books to cookbooks, videos, and audio cassettes for $1.00 or less.

The Friends of the Antioch Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving library services in Antioch. Through membership donations and Book Sale earnings, the Friends provide the library with books, magazines, DVDs and CDs. We also provide children’s and cultural programs for the community.

To learn how you can volunteer and support the Friends’ efforts contact them by email at friendsoftheantiochlibraryb@gmail.com or visit Antioch Friends | Contra Costa County Library or



2024 Friends of Antioch Library Book Sales

