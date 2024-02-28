Analysis: Hit piece against Avila Farias in Assembly race stretches truth

Group behind effort to defeat her has spent over $233,000

By Allen D. Payton

Hit piece mailer against Avila Farias.

At least two campaign mailers against candidate for State Assembly District 15 Anamarie Avila Farias were sent to voters this month by a group named “Contra Costa Neighbors opposed to Farias for Assembly 2024”, and the most recent mailer clearly stretches the truth in one of its claims. They’re part of an effort that has spent over $233,000 to defeat her, so far.

The mailer readers “Typical Politician Anamarie Avila Farias’ Double-Dipping Record Hurt Progress on Homelessness” and among other accusations claims she, “Collected salaries and benefits from multiple governmental agencies at the same time.”

The mailer offers a link to “Check The Facts” on the Transparent California website, which lists public employees’ compensation records provided to them by government agencies – http://transparentcalifornia.com/salaries/search/?q=anamarie+farias&y=.

First, while I prefer employees for one government agency to not serve as elected officials for another, it’s not uncommon for local elected officials to also work for other government agencies. That was the case for Avila Farias 10 and 11 years ago. Since then, she has worked for a non-governmental agency and non-profit organization, while serving as both an elected and appointed official.

Some of that information is listed on Avila-Farias’ campaign website.

Government Employment

When reviewing the information about the Assembly candidate on the Transparent California website, it shows she previously worked in government positions as a Senior Management Analyst for the City of Oakland in 2013, then a Program Analyst for the City of Concord in 2013 and 2014, for which she was paid a salary and benefits. Those positions aren’t mentioned on her campaign website but are the only government positions she has held.

Non-Government, Elected & Appointed Positions

Avila Farias currently works as the executive director for the Juvenile Hall Auxiliary of Contra Costa County, a non-profit organization, for which she first served on the board of directors. Avila Farias said she stepped down from the board after being hired to run the organization in 2019.

As a member of the Martinez City Council from 2012-16, Avila Farias received pay and benefits totaling $16,552.01 to $18,791.48 per year. She is now serving in her first term as an elected trustee on the Contra Costa County Board of Education, having been elected in 2020, for which she receives about $550 in stipend and $2,500 in benefits per month.

Avila Farias has also served on the Board of Directors of the California Housing Finance Agency since she was appointed in 2015, for which she said she receives a small stipend of $100 per meeting. That was confirmed by agency staff and is also reflected on the Transparent California website. Avila Farias also serves on the Board of Directors of the Carquinez Regional Environmental Education Center, but that is not a paid position.

According to her profile on the Finance Authority’s website, “She held multiple positions at the Housing Authority of Contra Costa County from 1989 to 2018, including Housing Policy and Program Analyst and Central Waiting List Housing Manager.” However, according to the Housing Authority website, it is not a government agency even though its seven-member board includes all five county supervisors.

Transparent California website search results for Avila Farias.

Following is the list of Avila Farias’ government position-related compensation from the Transparent California website to which the mailer provides the link, in order of years:

Year Position Pay Benefits Total

2012 Martinez Council Member $195.97 $294.78 $490.75

2013 Martinez Council Member $7,020.00 $9,532.01 $16,552.01

2013 Senior Management Analyst, City of Oakland $20,381.66 $8,850.29 $29,231.95

2013 Program Manager, City of Concord $60,587.94 $21,271.40 $81,859.34

2014 Program Manager, City of Concord $31,087.64 $7,038.95 $38,126.59

2014 Member, Martinez Council $7,020.00 $11,348.02 $18,368.02

2015 Member, Martinez Council $7,020.00 $11,771.48 $18,791.48

2016 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $200.00 $ -0- $200.00

2016 Member, Martinez Council $6,834.00 $11,523.00 $18,357.00

2016 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $700.00 $ -0- $700.00

2017 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $700.00 $ -0- $700.00

2018 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $700.00 $ -0- $700.00

2019 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $500.00 $ -0- $500.00

2020 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $700.00 $ -0- $700.00

2020 Member, Contra Costa Board of Education $541.97 $ -0- $541.97

2021 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $800.00 $ -0- $800.00

2021 Member, Contra Costa Board of Education $6,720.44 $30,590.42 $37,310.86

2022 Member, CA Housing Finance Agency Board $700.00 $ -0- $700.00

2022 Member, Contra Costa Board of Education $6,857.99 $29,685.26 $36,542.55

Mostly False

So, there were only two years, 2013 and 2014 that Avila Farias received pay and benefits both as a government employee and as an elected official, supporting the mailer’s claim of her “double dipping”. But even that is a stretch as she wasn’t paid a salary for both positions, merely a stipend for her elected position and benefits for both and it was for only two agencies at a time. Thus, the mailer’s claim that Avila Farias “Collected salaries and benefits from multiple governmental agencies at the same time” is mostly false.

Keeping Californians Working Form 497 Late Contribution Reports dated Feb. 20, 22 & 26, 2024. Source: CA Secretary of State’s Cal-Access website.

Group Behind the Mailer

According to the disclosure requirement on the mailers, the group behind them “a coalition of charter public school advocates, insurance agents, technology, energy, and health care providers” and the “Ad Committee’s Top Funder” is listed as a political action committee (PAC) named “Keeping Californians Working.” A search of the California Secretary of State’s Cal-Access campaign finance website shows the committee’s FPPC ID number is 1365806 and as of the Feb. 17, 2024, report has raised $521,500 and spent $658,516.89 this year, with ending cash of $759,206.46. The PAC raised $1.125 million in 2023.

According to the PAC’s reports the coalition has spent over $233,000 to defeat Avila Farias. The PAC’s Form 497 Late Contribution Report number 321801-05 dated Feb. 26, 2024, shows they contributed $30,000 to the Contra Costa Neighbors opposed to Avila Farias coalition. According to the PAC’s Form 497 Late Contribution Report number 321801-04 dated Feb. 22, 2024, the committee also contributed $52,785 to defeat her, and report number 21801-03 dated Feb. 20, 2024, shows they contributed $150,000 to the effort against Avila Farias. Another Form 497 report number 321801-06 was filed today, Wednesday, Feb. 28 for an additional $1,000 contribution to the coalition’s efforts.

The PAC’s major contributors include $125,000 from the Personal Insurance Federation of CA Agents & Employees PAC; $250,000 from the Pharmaceutical Research And Manufacturers Of America IEC (Independent Expenditure Committee); $250,000 from Uber Innovation Political Action Committee; $250,000 from Powering California’s Future, Sponsored by Edison International, the Los Angeles-area energy company; $250,000 from DaVita, Inc., a kidney dialysis company; and most recently, $10,000 from Leadership for California: East Bay Committee, whose ID number was pending as of the date of the Form 49 report on Feb. 5, 2024. The PAC is also spending money to support other candidates in other parts of the state.

The election is next Tuesday, March 5. Avila Farias faces fellow Democrats former Contra Costa County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and Republican Realtor Sonia Ledo in the race to replace Assemblyman Tim Grayson who is running for State Senate. The top two candidates will face off in the November general election.



