Knights of Columbus crown Antioch 2024 Free Throw champions
Qualify for District competition
By Wayne Steffen
Ten boys and girls ages 8 to 14 were named local champions of the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship and have earned the right to compete at the district level. Antioch Council #3265 sponsored the local competition at Most Holy Rosary parish center.
The champions are:
Age Boys Girls
8 Cristiano Pham Brianna Davenport
9 Isaac Torres
10 Isaac Ramirez
11 Ruby du Pont
12 Lex Magpoc Gabriella Matar
13 Matthew Gallego Thalia Pham
14 Jorge Aragon
Each of these winners will compete in the district competition to be held on February 10 with an eye toward moving on to county, state national, and international levels.
Council #3265 in Antioch, CA is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally, and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.
2024 KoC Antioch Free Throw Champions