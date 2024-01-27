Knights of Columbus crown Antioch 2024 Free Throw champions

Front row: Brianna Davenport (8 yr. old girl), Isaac Ramirez (10 yr. old boy), Isaac Torres (9 yr. old boy), Cristiano Pham (8 yr. old boy), Ruby duPont (11 yr. old girl) Second row: Jorge Aragon (14 yr. old boy), Lex Magpoc (12 yr. old boy), Matthew Gallego (13 yr. old boy), Gabriella Matar (12 yr. old girl), Thalia Pham (13 yr. old girl) Back row: Knights of Columbus Antioch Council #3265. Photo by Knights of Columbus.

Qualify for District competition

By Wayne Steffen

Ten boys and girls ages 8 to 14 were named local champions of the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship and have earned the right to compete at the district level. Antioch Council #3265 sponsored the local competition at Most Holy Rosary parish center.

The champions are:

Age Boys Girls

8 Cristiano Pham Brianna Davenport

9 Isaac Torres

10 Isaac Ramirez

11 Ruby du Pont

12 Lex Magpoc Gabriella Matar

13 Matthew Gallego Thalia Pham

14 Jorge Aragon

Each of these winners will compete in the district competition to be held on February 10 with an eye toward moving on to county, state national, and international levels.

Council #3265 in Antioch, CA is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally, and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.



