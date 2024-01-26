Plus, Valentine’s Day special menu and music

Monica’s Riverview has announced they are reopening for dinner starting Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a new dinner menu.

Dinner reservations are available by phone at (925) 757-2272 or in person. Online reservations for dinner will be available Feb. 1

Their new cocktail menu is in development and coming soon.

Live music will continue on Friday and Saturday nights as well as during Saturday and Sunday Brunch.

Enjoy Valentine’s Day additional special and regular menus on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and dine to the sounds of jazz trio with Michael Cheadle in the dining room beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Monica’s has new brunch and lunch hours, as well. See website for details.

Monica’s Riverview is located on the pier at 1 I (“Eye”) Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For more information see http://www.visitmonicas.com.

Paid advertisement.



Monica’s Riverview Valentine’s 2024

