Deadline today for Kaiser Permanente’s low-income health care program

Applications for its Community Health Care Program are due by January 31, 2024.

There’s a new option for people struggling to find affordable health care coverage, and the deadline to apply for this Kaiser Permanente program this year is fast approaching. Kaiser Permanente’s Community Health Care Program provides comprehensive, affordable health care coverage for qualified low-income adults and children in California who don’t have access to other public or private health coverage.

If eligible, you’ll receive comprehensive health coverage from Kaiser Permanente including preventive services, without paying a monthly premium. You also won’t need to pay copays or out-of-pocket costs for most care at Kaiser Permanente facilities.

“Even with the expansion of Medi-Cal to all low-income residents regardless of immigration status this year, there are still people who don’t have access to health care coverage,” said Yvette Radford, vice president, External and Community Affairs, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. “The Community Health Care Program is part of Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to make health care more affordable for everyone.”

Who is eligible for the Community Health Care Program?

The program is designed for applicants who meet the following criteria:

total household income of 138% to 300% of the federal poverty level (Example : $20,122 to$43,740 for an individual and $41,401 to$90,000 for family of 4 in 2023)

not eligible for any other health coverage, including Medi-Cal, Medicare, a job-based health plan, or Covered California

must live in a Kaiser Permanente California service area

Individuals do not have to be U.S. citizens to qualify. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2024.

How to apply

You can apply online at www.kp.org/chcp. Click the “apply now” button at the top of the website for a link to the application. If you need assistance, click the “get help” button for a list of community agencies that can provide help, or call Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-800-464-4000 (TTY 711).