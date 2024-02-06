By Allen D. Payton

As previously reported, Lydia Stewart, a 12-year-old entrepreneur and 7th grader from Antioch, is the proud owner of Lydia’s Soap. She has successfully secured a spot as one of the 10 finalists in the upcoming Contra Costa Youth Shark Tank Competition. To gear up for the February 6, 2024, event, Lydia is seeking support from her community.

The public is invited to Lydia’s practice event, organized by Antioch resident Dominique King, this Saturday, Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. inside TnT Smoothie and Juice Bar, 208 G Street in historic, downtown Rivertown, where attendees can enjoy refreshments, snacks, and explore various youth-run businesses as vendors.

“Let’s come together on a Saturday to celebrate and uplift our young entrepreneurs!” King said.

Space is limited for the free event to not overwhelm Lydia with a large audience. So, those who want to attend as mock audience members must register at Lydia’s Soap Shark Tank Rally Tickets, Sat, Feb 3, 2024 at 3:30 PM | Eventbrite.



Lydia’s Soap event flier

